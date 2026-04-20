Royale® Launches “There for All”: A New Platform Celebrating the Moments That Matter Most to Canadians.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than six decades, Royale® has been woven into the fabric of the everyday lives of Canadians. From the first wipe of a tear to the spills of a chaotic family dinner, Royale products are trusted in life’s most intimate and vulnerable moments. Today, Royale is announcing the launch of its new creative platform, There for All.





There for All is a unifying vision that brings together all of the Royale products to reflect the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to the people, communities, and environment it serves. There for All marks a significant evolution for the brand, moving beyond functional excellence to celebrate the social and family fabric that connects us all. As a brand woven into the fabric of Canadian life, the mandate for excellence means showing up in the right way, every single time.

“At Royale, we believe that the more lives you touch, the more it matters to care about every detail and put thought into every action you take,” said Jennifer Lo, Vice President, Marketing for Royale. “There for All is our commitment to being an irreplaceable part of the Canadian experience; not just through our products, but through our enduring support for the communities and families that trust our brand in the most intimate moments of daily life.”

The launch is anchored by a new hero film featuring Royale’s iconic white kittens as a symbolic representation of Royale products making their way across Canada. As they venture across the country to find their people, the kittens mirror the journey each package takes from the factory floor to the homes of many Canadians. The film serves to solidify Royale’s position as the trusted standard for comfort, softness and strength in millions of households nationwide. It also highlights the grit, determination and resilience of the people behind every package, from the machine operators in Saint John and Dieppe, New Brunswick or Toronto, Ontario, where much of the journey begins, to the families across the country who make Royale a household staple.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

By continuing to put thought into every action and care into every detail, Royale remains committed to being there when it matters most. There for All is a promise to keep showing up for every person and every community, ensuring that the comfort and quality Canadians have trusted for generations remains a constant presence in homes across the country.

Creative for the There for All campaign was led by Leo Toronto, with media support from UM and PR from Citizen Relations. Production of the There for All hero film was Scouts Honour, Nimiopere, Tantrum, OSO Audio.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cian Murray, Citizen Relations: cian.murray@citizenrelations.com

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for over 60 years. It offers a full line of household paper products including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins as well as premium baby diapers and training pants. Royale is made by Irving Consumer Products, a proud Canadian company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d131773-1f04-4b08-9767-224d0dd825ba