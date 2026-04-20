Abacus Global Management to Participate in the 2026 Milken Institute Global Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Milken Institute Global Conference, taking place May 3–6, 2026 at The Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. The announcement marks the Company's first appearance at the annual gathering, which convenes thousands of leaders from across finance, business, government, health and philanthropy.

Abacus Chairman and CEO Jay Jackson will speak on the conference's "Private Wealth and the Future of Financial Security" panel. This session will explore the defining forces reshaping private wealth today, from aging populations and pension uncertainty to the great wealth transfer, the growing role of alternative investments, and how AI is transforming the delivery of financial advice.

Members of Abacus management, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Bill McCauley, Chief Investment Officer Elena Plesco and Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson, will also be available for one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Abacus management, please email the Company's Investor Relations team at ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com (321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com (321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations press@abacusgm.com