Axe Compute Unveils Compute Reserve Dashboard, Giving Investors a Unified View of Its NASDAQ Stock and Operational Strategic Compute Reserve

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), the neocloud AI infrastructure platform that provides enterprises and AI innovators access to 435,000+ GPUs across 200+ global locations in 93 countries, with choice across hardware, geography, and deployment speed, today announced the launch of its Strategic Compute Reserve (SCR) Dashboard at dashboard.axecompute.com . The dashboard consolidates, in one place, information about the company as both a NASDAQ-listed operating company and the holder of a purpose-built Strategic Compute Reserve, two dimensions of the business that standard financial reporting addresses separately and often with a lag.

What the Strategic Compute Reserve Dashboard Shows

Most publicly traded companies with reserve-based holdings ask investors to reconcile two separate pictures: the equity story visible through stock screens and the reserve value story buried in quarterly filings. The Axe Compute Strategic Compute Reserve Dashboard puts both in the same frame.

The dashboard includes:

Strategic Compute Reserve (SCR) value: The estimated current value of the company's AI infrastructure reserve holdings, which are utilized to acquire and provide compute to enterprises around the world. This reserve is utilized to book compute which then becomes cash for Axe Compute.

The estimated current value of the company's AI infrastructure reserve holdings, which are utilized to acquire and provide compute to enterprises around the world. This reserve is utilized to book compute which then becomes cash for Axe Compute. SCR unlock schedule: A view of when additional AI infrastructure reserve assets become accessible, showing the trajectory of the company's future GPU purchasing capacity.

A view of when additional AI infrastructure reserve assets become accessible, showing the trajectory of the company's future GPU purchasing capacity. Share count: Total common shares outstanding plus pre-funded warrants, reflecting the full economic share structure.

Total common shares outstanding plus pre-funded warrants, reflecting the full economic share structure. mNAV: An estimated per-share value of the company’s SCR holdings, calculated using the current token price at undiscounted face value, divided by total shares outstanding.

An estimated per-share value of the company’s SCR holdings, calculated using the current token price at undiscounted face value, divided by total shares outstanding. Adjusted mNAV Per Share: An estimated per-share value of the company's SCR holdings, calculated using the current token price at undiscounted face value, divided by the total economic share count.





Why It Matters

Axe Compute's model is straightforward: it utilizes its Strategic Compute Reserve to acquire AI infrastructure, which it then makes available to enterprises and AI innovators through its neocloud GPU-as-a-Service platform. The Strategic Compute Reserve is an additive funding mechanism that converts reserve assets into physical GPU capacity, delivering compute to enterprise clients when and where they need it. Its unlock schedule represents a forward pipeline of AI infrastructure the company can deploy, giving clients a cost-effective path to scale.

The Strategic Compute Reserve’'s monthly purchasing capacity translates directly into deployable GPU capacity for enterprise clients at current pricing offered by Axe Compute. That allows Axe Compute the ability to provide, with a SCR value of $37.5M, for example,

NVIDIA B300 at ~$3.35/hr cloud rate: ~1,278 concurrent GPUs per year

NVIDIA H200 at ~$1.85/hr cloud rate: ~2,314 concurrent GPUs per year.

NVIDIA H100 at ~$1.65/hr cloud rate: ~2,594 concurrent GPUs per year.





These figures illustrate how the Strategic Compute Reserve converts reserve value into deployable AI infrastructure. As the reserve grows and unlocks expand, so does Axe Compute's ability to widen enterprise access to the GPUs, regions, and deployment speeds the market increasingly demands.

Axe Compute: Choice in the AI Infrastructure Era

Demand for GPU compute is structural and accelerating. Every enterprise AI initiative, from large-scale model training to inference, fine-tuning, and agentic workflows, requires high-performance AI infrastructure that few enterprises had budgeted for just three years ago.

And yet, access remains broken: long wait times, geographic constraints, vendor-determined hardware, and pricing inflated by infrastructure debt. Axe Compute was built to change that standard. The company gives enterprises and AI innovators choice across three dimensions that traditional providers cannot match:

Geographic choice: 200+ global locations across 93 countries, versus fewer than 10 for most neocloud peers.

200+ global locations across 93 countries, versus fewer than 10 for most neocloud peers. Hardware choice: Access to dozens of GPU types, from NVIDIA RTX 4090s to Blackwell B300s, including thousands of Hopper and Blackwell units, with the ability to upgrade within contract term.

Access to dozens of GPU types, from NVIDIA RTX 4090s to Blackwell B300s, including thousands of Hopper and Blackwell units, with the ability to upgrade within contract term. Deployment choice: As fast as 24 to 48-hour deployment as the standard, not the premium SLA.





Pricing sits well below hyperscaler rates, with no data or egress fees.

Unlike traditional providers bound by owned data centers and limited locations, Axe Compute's globally distributed network expands with demand horizontally across the globe and vertically as clients grow. The ceiling is global AI infrastructure demand, which continues to accelerate at a structural pace.

A Unified View of the Company's Market Position

Axe Compute sits at the center of two fast-growth markets that investors are actively tracking: AI infrastructure and reserve-based operating assets deployed into production workloads. The SCR Dashboard reflects that reality, giving investors an up-to-date view of the company's equity market standing, the estimated value and trajectory of its Strategic Compute Reserve, and the GPU capacity those holdings can unlock.

"We built Axe Compute on a simple idea: GPU infrastructure should give enterprises and entrepreneurs choice, not force them to work around whatever a provider happened to build," said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer, Axe Compute Inc. "Our Strategic Compute Reserve further accelerates how we make that possible. We put our reserve assets to work, converting them to bare metal AI infrastructure that can be packaged and deployed for enterprise clients that need it. The SCR Dashboard gives investors an up-to-date view of what we hold, because investors deserve to see the full picture of how the Strategic Compute Reserve is put into production."

Axe Compute by the Numbers

435,000+ GPUs accessible, including thousands of Hopper and Blackwell GPUs

200+ global locations across 93 countries

24 to 48-hour deployment as the standard, not the premium SLA

Pricing well below hyperscaler rates for equivalent workloads

Zero data or egress fees





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding Axe Compute's operating model, GPU platform operations, Strategic Compute Reserve strategy, the SCR Dashboard, the illustrative GPU purchasing capacity of the Strategic Compute Reserve, and the value or future performance of its holdings, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including volatility in reserve asset prices, regulatory developments, changes in GPU compute market conditions, and risks described in the company's filings with the SEC. Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a key premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by infrastructure supply and performance limits. Axe Compute gives enterprises and AI innovators choice across hardware, geography, and deployment speed: access to 435,000+ GPUs across 200+ locations in 93 countries, any major GPU architecture, deployment as fast as 48 hours, pricing well below hyperscaler rates, and no data or egress fees. The company's Strategic Compute Reserve is the operational reserve that funds enterprise GPU access, converting reserve holdings into deployable AI infrastructure capacity.Axe Compute is among the first publicly traded companies delivering this model at scale. Learn more at axecompute.com.

For more information, visit axecompute.com.

Investor Contact:

Erin McMahon

erin@axecompute.com

Axe Compute Inc.