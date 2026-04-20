MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Net Interest Margin Expands on Disciplined Funding Strategy

 | Source: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $4.1 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026, resulting in earnings per common share of $0.48. The net interest margin expanded 9 basis points during the quarter to 3.47%, resulting from consistent loan pricing and lower funding costs.

During the quarter the Company executed a buyback of 273,448 shares, and the book value per common share ended the quarter at $25.63.  The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

“Our team’s disciplined execution continues to drive value for our shareholders.  With robust liquidity and a growing book value, we leveraged our share buyback program to take advantage of accretive opportunities in the market.  At the same time, we remain focused on delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth,” said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

“We continue to replace higher cost funds with lower cost deposits which is a key driver of our expanding net interest margin,” said Alex Vari, CFO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  “We’ve seen our eighth straight quarter with improvement in our total cost of deposits.  This is a testament to our diligence in structuring noncore deposits while our business bankers maintain and grow valuable relationships within our community.  Total core funding is $1.4 billion and total deposits grew to over $1.9 billion.”

“Net loans increased for the quarter to $1.85 billion resulting in a well-managed 98% loan-to-deposit ratio.  We’re pleased to have grown our owner-occupied commercial real estate book by $79 million year-over-year.  Our owner-occupied relationships also bring good deposit balances, which helps to maximize the value of our customer relationships,” said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets settled at 2.47% while loans 30-89 days past due and accruing improved to 0.95%.  In response, Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer of MainStreet Bank, added, “We have a strong credit culture and a comprehensive underwriting process.  The loans we are currently working to resolve are secured by properly leveraged real estate with personal guarantees.  Our primary objective is to work with borrowers to resolve loans that have elevated risk without exposing the Bank to a loss of principal.  Our team’s track record on resolutions is strong – with a total accumulated principal loss of less-than $10 million over the entire 22-year history for the commercial loan portfolio.”

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Middleburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
 
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025*  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $33,044  $25,179  $23,940  $20,888  $18,384 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  783   1,276   1,315   864   735 
Federal funds sold  134,288   136,301   102,039   111,532   183,521 
Total cash and cash equivalents  168,115   162,756   127,294   133,284   202,640 
Investment securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value  57,021   57,954   58,338   56,138   55,935 
Investment securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods  13,790   13,798   14,293   14,846   15,657 
Restricted securities, at amortized cost  6,998   7,005   7,005   7,005   7,005 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,049, $19,308, $18,831, $19,057, and $19,460, respectively  1,850,961   1,841,833   1,788,243   1,767,432   1,811,789 
Premises and equipment, net  13,430   13,608   13,212   13,344   13,020 
Other real estate owned, net  1,094   1,697          
Property held for sale, at fair value  2,745   2,728   3,225   3,225    
Accrued interest and other receivables  13,453   14,518   13,622   15,023   9,607 
Bank owned life insurance  41,071   40,752   40,433   40,117   39,809 
Other assets  54,615   56,020   59,124   64,367   67,383 
Total Assets $2,223,293  $2,212,669  $2,124,789  $2,114,781  $2,222,845 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Non-interest bearing deposits $359,113  $378,694  $324,717  $330,045  $345,319 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  120,700   119,407   123,231   124,090   106,033 
Savings and NOW deposits  138,667   121,905   125,214   116,069   124,049 
Money market deposits  545,804   499,334   458,946   463,904   511,925 
Time deposits  750,441   779,844   778,727   764,439   820,999 
Total deposits  1,914,725   1,899,184   1,810,835   1,798,547   1,908,325 
Subordinated debt, net  70,035   69,936   69,837   71,238   72,138 
Other liabilities  23,549   24,958   25,754   31,526   32,764 
Total Liabilities  2,008,309   1,994,078   1,906,426   1,901,311   2,013,227 
Stockholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock  27,263   27,263   27,263   27,263   27,263 
Common stock  28,247   29,008   29,833   29,825   29,810 
Capital surplus  61,045   66,531   68,895   68,261   67,612 
Retained earnings  104,360   101,557   98,793   95,585   92,305 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,931)  (5,768)  (6,421)  (7,464)  (7,372)
Total Stockholders’ Equity  214,984   218,591   218,363   213,470   209,618 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $2,223,293  $2,212,669  $2,124,789  $2,114,781  $2,222,845 
                     

*Derived from audited financial statements


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
INTEREST INCOME:                    
Interest and fees on loans $29,518  $29,969  $30,688  $32,443  $31,111 
Interest on investment securities                    
Taxable securities  418   421   435   431   420 
Tax-exempt securities  287   276   270   267   263 
Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  10   10   11   10   22 
Interest on federal funds sold  985   1,198   1,060   1,135   1,147 
Total interest income  31,218   31,874   32,464   34,286   32,963 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits  890   1,064   1,071   1,004   1,048 
Interest on savings and NOW deposits  389   390   467   391   221 
Interest on money market deposits  3,991   4,246   4,623   4,707   5,276 
Interest on time deposits  7,650   8,244   8,369   8,595   9,031 
Interest on federal funds purchased  25      28      65 
Interest on subordinated debt  779   788   804   799   812 
Total interest expense  13,724   14,732   15,362   15,496   16,453 
Net interest income  17,494   17,142   17,102   18,790   16,510 
Provision for credit losses  (131)  328   144   (543)   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  17,625   16,814   16,958   19,333   16,510 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                    
Deposit account service charges  573   559   557   538   530 
Bank owned life insurance income  319   319   316   308   302 
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt        145   68   60 
Gain on equity securities           103    
Loss on sale of other real estate owned  (685)            
Other non-interest income  200   22   104   49   47 
Total non-interest income  407   900   1,122   1,066   939 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  7,551   7,557   7,366   8,279   8,385 
Furniture and equipment expenses  758   884   799   1,141   1,016 
Advertising and marketing  296   469   571   530   481 
Occupancy expenses  365   293   400   318   396 
Outside services  460   688   625   1,290   1,173 
Administrative expenses  241   238   259   270   229 
Other real estate owned expenses  220             
Other operating expenses  2,783   2,696   2,647   2,917   2,634 
Total non-interest expenses  12,674   12,825   12,667   14,745   14,314 
Income before income tax expense  5,358   4,889   5,413   5,654   3,135 
Income tax expense  1,258   836   896   1,064   682 
Net income  4,100   4,053   4,517   4,590   2,453 
Preferred stock dividends  539   539   539   539   539 
Net income available to common shareholders $3,561  $3,514  $3,978  $4,051  $1,914 
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $0.48  $0.46  $0.52  $0.53  $0.25 
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted  7,484,310   7,564,723   7,704,639   7,704,677   7,636,191 
                     


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
 
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025*  March 31, 2025  Percentage Change 
  $ Amount  % of Total  $ Amount  % of Total  $ Amount  % of Total  Last 3 Mos  Last 12 Mos 
LOANS:                                
Construction and land development loans $299,043   16.0% $300,666   16.1% $344,816   18.8%  -0.5%  -13.3%
Residential real estate loans  448,290   23.9%  441,578   23.7%  451,324   24.6%  1.5%  -0.7%
Commercial real estate loans  1,024,695   54.7%  1,014,932   54.4%  933,349   50.8%  1.0%  9.8%
Commercial and industrial loans  100,782   5.3%  106,991   5.7%  105,180   5.7%  -5.8%  -4.2%
Consumer loans  1,232   0.1%  1,148   0.1%  1,332   0.1%  7.3%  -7.5%
Total Gross Loans $1,874,042   100.0% $1,865,315   100.0% $1,836,001   100.0%  0.5%  2.1%
Less: Allowance for credit losses  (19,049)      (19,308)      (19,460)            
Net deferred loan fees  (4,032)      (4,174)      (4,752)            
Net Loans $1,850,961      $1,841,833      $1,811,789             
DEPOSITS:                                
Non-interest bearing deposits $359,113   18.8% $378,694   20.0% $345,319   18.1%  -5.2%  4.0%
Interest-bearing deposits:                                
Demand deposits  120,700   6.3%  119,407   6.3%  106,033   5.6%  1.1%  13.8%
Savings and NOW deposits  138,667   7.2%  121,905   6.4%  124,049   6.5%  13.8%  11.8%
Money market deposits  545,804   28.5%  499,334   26.3%  511,925   26.8%  9.3%  6.6%
Time deposit $250,000 or more  478,971   25.0%  490,594   25.8%  541,772   28.4%  -2.4%  -11.6%
Time deposit less than $250,000  271,470   14.2%  289,250   15.2%  279,227   14.6%  -6.1%  -2.8%
Total Deposits $1,914,725   100.0% $1,899,184   100.0% $1,908,325   100.0%  0.8%  0.3%
BORROWINGS:                                
Subordinated debt, net $70,035   100.0% $69,936   100.0% $72,138   100.0%  0.1%  -2.9%
Total Borrowings $70,035   100.0% $69,936   100.0% $72,138   100.0%  0.1%  -2.9%
Total Deposits and Borrowings $1,984,760      $1,969,120      $1,980,463       0.8%  0.2%
                                 
Core customer funding sources (1) $1,399,602   70.5% $1,400,678   71.1% $1,330,390   67.2%  -0.1%  5.2%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)  515,123   26.0%  498,506   25.3%  577,935   29.2%  3.3%  -10.9%
Subordinated debt, net (3)  70,035   3.5%  69,936   3.6%  72,138   3.6%  0.1%  -2.9%
   Total Funding Sources $1,984,760   100.0% $1,969,120   100.0% $1,980,463   100.0%  0.8%  0.2%

*Derived from audited financial statements

(1)Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
(2)Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. Excludes $138.5 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of March 31, 2026.
(3)Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
   


UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
 
  For the three months ended March 31, 2026  For the three months ended March 31, 2025 
  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense(3)(4)  Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)(3)(4)  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense(3)(4)  Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)(3)(4) 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans(1)(2) $1,863,613  $29,518   6.42% $1,838,358  $31,111   6.86%
Securities:                        
Taxable  49,742   418   3.41%  53,143   420   3.21%
Tax-exempt  36,164   363   4.07%  35,200   333   3.84%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  1,103   10   3.68%  2,039   22   4.38%
Federal funds sold  101,091   985   3.95%  109,651   1,147   4.24%
Total interest-earning assets $2,051,713  $31,294   6.19% $2,038,391  $33,033   6.57%
Other assets  128,115           117,070         
Total assets $2,179,828          $2,155,461         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $119,624  $890   3.02% $111,413  $1,048   3.81%
Savings and NOW deposits  134,931   389   1.17%  67,851   221   1.32%
Money market deposits  491,732   3,991   3.29%  537,733   5,276   3.98%
Time deposits  773,632   7,650   4.01%  798,007   9,031   4.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits $1,519,919  $12,920   3.45% $1,515,004  $15,576   4.17%
Federal funds purchased  2,557   25   3.97%  5,610   65   4.70%
Subordinated debt, net  69,996   779   4.51%  73,043   812   4.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,592,472  $13,724   3.50% $1,593,657  $16,453   4.19%
Demand deposits and other liabilities  369,543           353,711         
Total liabilities $1,962,015          $1,947,368         
Stockholders’ Equity  217,813           208,093         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $2,179,828          $2,155,461         
Interest Rate Spread          2.69%          2.38%
Net Interest Income     $17,570          $16,580     
Net Interest Margin          3.47%          3.30%


(1)Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
   


UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2026  March 31, 2025 
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding        
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $0.48  $0.25 
Book value per common share $25.63  $23.67 
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)  7,484,310   7,636,191 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,324,049   7,703,197 
Performance Ratios        
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.76%  0.46%
Return on average equity (annualized)  7.63%  4.78%
Return on average common equity (annualized)  7.58%  4.29%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)(2) (annualized)  6.19%  6.57%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)  3.50%  4.19%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)  2.69%  2.38%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)  3.47%  3.30%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)  0.08%  0.18%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)  2.36%  2.69%
Efficiency ratio(3)  70.80%  82.03%
Allowance for Credit Losses        
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)        
Beginning balance, ACL - loans $19,308  $19,450 
Add: recoveries  22   10 
Less: charge-offs  (281)   
Add: provision for credit losses - loans      
Ending balance, ACL - loans $19,049  $19,460 
         
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $335  $287 
Provision for unfunded commitments, net  (131)   
Ending balance, RUC $204  $287 
Total allowance for credit losses $19,253  $19,747 
         
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans  1.02%  1.06%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans  35.44%  89.82%
Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)  0.06%  0.00%
Concentration Ratios        
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)  367.59%  388.24%
Construction loans to total capital (5)  100.13%  115.56%
Past due and Non-performing Assets        
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans  0.95%  2.19%
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans  0.00%  0.00%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans  2.88%  1.18%
Other real estate owned, net $1,094  $ 
Non-performing loans $53,751  $21,665 
Non-performing assets to total assets  2.47%  0.97%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)        
Total risk-based capital ratio  15.64%  15.83%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.63%  14.78%
Leverage ratio  12.81%  12.90%
Common equity tier 1 ratio  14.63%  14.78%
Other information        
Common shares closing stock price $22.20  $16.72 
Total equity / total assets  9.67%  9.43%
Average equity / average assets  9.99%  9.65%
Number of full time equivalent employees  168   182 
Number of full service branch offices  7   6 


(1)Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026 are preliminary
(2)Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
   


Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
 
  For the three months ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net interest margin (FTE)        
Net interest income (GAAP) $17,494  $16,510 
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities  76   70 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)  17,570   16,580 
         
Average interest-earning assets  2,051,713   2,038,391 
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.46%  3.28%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)  3.47%  3.30%


  For the three months ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Yield on earning assets (FTE)        
Total interest income (GAAP) $31,218  $32,963 
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities  76   70 
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)  31,294   33,033 
         
Average interest-earning assets  2,051,713   2,038,391 
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)  6.17%  6.56%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)  6.19%  6.57%


  For the three months ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net interest spread (FTE)        
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)  6.17%  6.56%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)  6.19%  6.57%
         
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)  3.50%  4.19%
         
Net interest spread (GAAP)  2.67%  2.37%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)  2.69%  2.38%


Contact: Billy Freesmeier
Chief of Staff
(703) 481-4579  


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