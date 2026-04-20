Aptean introduces AI platform and AI agents for Business Central On-Premises Customers

Offering Partners a New Recurring-Revenue Opportunity — Exclusive Preview at Directions North America

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean today announced the exclusive preview of its AI platform, AppCentral, and AI Agents for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on-premises customers. Previewing at Directions North America, the solution brings the power of AI to organizations that have not yet migrated to the cloud. Aptean's partner network gets a fully packaged, ready-to-sell platform - complete with 10 AI agents - that delivers AI to every customer they serve, driving value and a new revenue opportunity for themselves.

Partners get their first opportunity to see AppCentral and the AI agents in action at Directions North America, April 27–29 in Orlando.

Book a meeting: Directions NA | 27 - 29 April, 2026

A New Market for Business Central Partners

Until now, Business Central customers running on-premises deployments have had no practical path to AI. Aptean’s AI platform, AppCentral, removes that barrier. Partners can now bring AI to every Business Central customer they serve – on premises data stays on-premises, no migration to Business Central online required. Because Aptean manages and updates the agents centrally, partners can deploy in days, not months, and start delivering real AI value to their entire on-premises customer base.

How Aptean’s AI Agents Work

Users type their questions in everyday language with no technical expertise needed. Using pre-built integrations, Aptean's AppCentral connector links the agent directly to the customer's live Business Central environment — so there is nothing for the customer to build or configure.

The agent reads live operational data, performs analysis, and returns clear, actionable recommendations in plain English - all without reimplementation or migration to Business Central online.

Partners can deploy the full agent suite for a customer in under a week, unlocking outcomes that were previously impossible without cloud migration or custom development.

What Becomes Possible

The initial release includes 10 AI agents spanning finance, quality, supply chain, sales, procurement, inventory, warehouse, and production - all accessible through Agent Central, Aptean’s AI hub within its AI platform, AppCentral. Partners can also configure up to 20 Intelligent Workflows per customer - automated sequences triggered by events or schedules - extending AI value beyond conversation into automated operations.

A sample of what is possible:

A manufacturer’s quality team can respond to an FDA inquiry in 2 minutes instead of 2 days, reducing compliance risk and manual effort.

reducing compliance risk and manual effort. A company can replace four hours of daily Material Requirements Planning (MRP) analysis with a 2-minute conversation – a result partners can replicate across every similar customer in their portfolio, all without a single cloud migration.





Executive Commentary

"For the first time, our partners have a ready-to-sell AI platform and agent suite for their Business Central on-premises customers — with no migration to Business Central online and no lengthy implementation required. They can deploy in days and start delivering business outcomes almost immediately. That's a new conversation with every customer who thought AI wasn't available to them yet."

- Kara McClain, VP Global Partner Program, Aptean

"Until now, AI in the Microsoft Business Central ecosystem has been an online-only story. Aptean's AI platform, AppCentral, removes that barrier. Partners can walk into any Business Central on-premises conversation - across current and prior versions - and offer something truly transformative. That's not an incremental opportunity; it's a new market."

- Bruno Johansson, SVP Product and Technology, Aptean

Meet Aptean at Directions

Partners can preview AppCentral, Aptean’s AI platform and AI agents at the following Directions events:

Directions North America 2026 - Booth G1, 27–29 April, Orlando.

ISV Session: 28 April, 2–2:30pm. Book a meeting: Directions NA | 27 - 29 April, 2026

- Booth G1, 27–29 April, Orlando. ISV Session: 28 April, 2–2:30pm. Directions ASIA 2026 – Booth S9, Level 2, and ISV session, 13-15 May, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

– Booth S9, Level 2, and ISV session, 13-15 May, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Directions EMEA 2026 – 27-29 October, Paris





About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Aptean has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Media Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com