Callan JMB Launches The Atlas Complex in Alabama to Successfully Achieve the Capture of Significant Pharmaceutical Onshoring Demand and Expand U.S. Supply Chain Infrastructure

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Infrastructure Platform in Marion Positioned to Support National Pharmaceutical Resilience, Address US Security Concerns and Drive Economic Growth in Alabama

Marion, AL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced Atlas Complex by Callan JMB, a planned 150 acre campus in Marion, Alabama designed to support a significant increase of pharmaceutical onshoring, medical logistics, and domestic supply chain expansion.

Atlas Complex will be located on a nearly 200-year-old historic campus in Marion, Alabama, where existing infrastructure is expected to be adaptively reused and improved to support modern medical, pharmaceutical, and logistics operations.

Callan JMB expects to lead the activation, commercialization, expansion and ongoing management of the site in partnership with Monarch Property Management, establishing the Atlas Complex as a multi-use campus for international and domestic companies seeking to establish or expand U.S.-based operations.

The Company intends to pursue designation of the site as a Foreign-Trade Zone (‘FTZ’) subzone, which, if obtained, could enhance certain international trade efficiencies and operational flexibility for participating companies.

The Company plans for Atlas Complex to support pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to operate across early-stage production, quality assurance, and quality control (QA/QC), cold-chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single, integrated campus environment.

Only approximately 10% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in U.S. prescription drugs are currently produced domestically, underscoring the country’s reliance on foreign manufacturing. Over 50% of pharmaceuticals and 80% of generic drugs are currently imported, creating significant shortages and US security risk.

Federal policy priorities, including calls to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, demonstrate the need for scalable U.S.-based infrastructure. Atlas Complex is designed to address that important need.

The campus is expected to achieve multiple promising long-term revenue streams for Callan JMB through subleasing, facilities and logistics management, and professional service offerings designed to fast track onshoring support for large companies.

Callan JMB will deploy its operational expertise to deliver turnkey capabilities across the campus, including adaptable laboratories, QA/QC centers, clean rooms, secure warehousing with full cold chain capacity, and scalable infrastructure to support manufacturing and distribution operations.

“Atlas Complex positions Callan JMB at the center of pharmaceutical onshoring and domestic supply chain expansion,” said Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB. “We are developing a top of the line, scalable campus that enables global companies to establish U.S.-based operations more efficiently, while capturing multiple long-term revenue streams aligned with important national supply chain priorities. This facility will allow large multi-national companies to reach their US government mandated onshoring goals, and provide a template for future Callan JMB projects.”

With existing infrastructure already in place, the campus enables research, production, and logistics operations to be deployed more rapidly than new construction, reducing development timelines, capital intensity, and execution risk. The site leverages Alabama’s port, rail, and transportation networks to position Atlas Complex as a competitive node within national pharmaceutical and medical supply chains.

Atlas Complex will deliver measurable economic impact at both the local and state levels. The initiative is expected to bring sustained operational activity, long-term capital investment, and approximately 250–300 jobs to Marion over time, while strengthening Alabama’s position in domestic pharmaceutical infrastructure, logistics capacity, and advanced industry investment.

“The historic campus has been part of Marion’s identity for generations, and this project ensures it remains active and central to our community,” said Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton. “This investment brings long-term economic opportunity to Marion while contributing to broader national efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains.”

“This initiative reflects the kind of strategic investment that strengthens both our local communities and Alabama’s broader economic position,” said Senator Bobby Singleton. “By expanding domestic pharmaceutical and logistics capacity here in Marion, this project provides a model for future national supply chain resilience while creating long-term economic opportunity for our region and the state.”

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a medical, pharmaceutical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. The campus supports early-stage production, quality assurance, and quality control (QA/QC), cold-chain logistics, and domestic distribution within an integrated, multi-use environment.

Designed to support U.S. onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, Atlas Complex provides scalable facilities for international and domestic companies establishing or expanding operations in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254