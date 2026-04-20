LifeVantage Inspires with ‘Breakthrough’ Announcements at 2026 Momentum Academy in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, successfully concluded its three-day Momentum Academy event at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Centered on the theme of “Breakthrough,” the event brought together LifeVantage independent Consultants from across the country for an immersive experience focused on education, connection, and business growth. Attendees gained practical insights through leadership and product training, along with simple, actionable strategies to grow with greater clarity and confidence.

A key focus of the event was business building through storytelling. Consultants learned from industry experts and top leaders how to effectively share their personal story alongside the LifeVantage story to create stronger, more meaningful connections, and how to earn extra income.

Renowned keynote speaker Brian Biro inspired attendees to break through personal and professional barriers, culminating in an interactive board-breaking experience symbolizing the power of taking decisive first steps.

The event also showcased key product innovations and scientific advancements. Highlights included the introduction of two limited-time AXIO® flavors—decaffeinated Orange Cream and caffeinated Passion Fruit Guava—as well as continued emphasis on LifeVantage’s Clean Commitment through improved formulations and more eco-friendly packaging. Further reinforcing its leadership in product innovation, LifeVantage announced that it has been granted a United States Patent for its Healthy Glow Essentials Stack™, which contains key activators Protandim® NRF2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen®.

“The energy and engagement we saw at Momentum Academy reflects the strength of our community and the clarity of our vision moving forward,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We are focused on empowering our Consultants to tell their story, share the Company’s story, and confidently communicate how they create extra income and impact. These skills are foundational to building strong, sustainable businesses.”

Additionally, Fife announced his upcoming retirement effective April 30 and introduced Terrence Moorehead as his successor. Current Board Director Michael Beindorff will serve as Interim CEO, until Moorehead officially joins the Company on August 5.

Momentum Academy is part of LifeVantage’s ongoing investment in Consultant success, providing high-impact training experiences aligned with its mission to empower individuals to achieve better health, financial opportunity, and personal fulfillment.

For more information about LifeVantage, visit www.lifevantage.com.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84, and activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com