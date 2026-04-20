ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Advances Localization Strategy in Vietnam to Strengthen Global Production Network

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK Industrial”, “ZJK” or the “Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies, today announced that it is advancing a localized operational model for its Vietnamese subsidiary as part of its ongoing global operations planning to support a more balanced and sustainable global production network.

ZJK Vietnam Precision Components Company Limited (“ZJK Vietnam”), incorporated in September 2022, is a key component of ZJK’s global production system and is expected to enhance the Company’s manufacturing flexibility and improve cost efficiency. In December 2023, ZJK Vietnam commenced operations at its factory (the “Factory”) located in Yen My Industrial Park, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam. The site offers advantages due to its proximity to Hanoi and major industrial hubs such as Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which provides access to key transportation routes and economic zones in northern Vietnam.

With localized production, the Factory enables ZJK to remain close to key international customers and respond effectively to order demand. This is intended to support the Company’s regional supply capabilities and overall global competitiveness and serves as a key strategic pillar for its long-term sustainable development and revenue growth.

In response to evolving markets and industry trends, ZJK’s senior management has outlined a multi-year plan for ZJK Vietnam’s role within the Company’s strategic framework. As a high-tech facility, the Factory is expected to focus on R&D and production of precision screws, stamping parts, and lathe parts, which are widely used in sectors such as electronics, communications, AI infrastructure, automotive, and home appliances. ZJK is also strategically allocating resources to the Factory to diversify and balance its overall production capacity.

Aligned with its commitment to green production and environmental responsibility, the Factory adheres to quality policies and maintains Hazardous Substances Free (HSF) certifications. It applies environmental standards across its entire value chain – from raw material sourcing to product delivery. They are implemented in order to meet the stringent compliance and sustainability requirements of our customers in consumer electronics and automative industries.

ZJK management commented, “Leveraging over a decade of experience in precision manufacturing, along with Vietnam’s geographic and global supply chain advantages and our localized operational model, we believe the Factory is well positioned to benefit from strong demands in electronics, AI infrastructure, communications, and automotive sectors. We expect it to play an important role in the Company’s global strategy as we seek to be a trusted provider of metal structural component solutions.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” “propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

Phone: +86-134-66566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.co