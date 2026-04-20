Kornit Digital Expands Digital Production into Footwear and Technical Textiles with Presto MAX PLUS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production, today unveiled the Kornit Presto MAX PLUS, a new roll-to-roll system expanding digital manufacturing into footwear, automotive interiors, military camouflage, high-performance sportswear, and high-end furnishings. Debuting at Texprocess 2026 in Frankfurt, Presto MAX PLUS enables entirely new applications for on-demand textile production.

The fully digital, single-step system, based on the proven Presto MAX solution, requires minimal setup, eliminates Minimum Order Quantities, supports the industry's widest array of fabrics, and offers water-free printing with no pre- or post-washing, reducing waste, energy consumption, and environmental impact. At its core, Kornit MAX technology ensures retail print quality and superior hand feel.

Industry-First Innovation

Presto MAX PLUS introduces DuraTech™, a durability enhancer delivering consistent resistance to wear, flex, and abrasion, enabling digital production for demanding applications such as footwear uppers, technical apparel, automotive interiors, and performance textiles. Its patent-pending Precise Overprint technology intelligently adapts to material variability, ensuring accurate image placement on complex, pre-knitted, and dimensionally unstable substrates.

These capabilities are already field proven with footwear manufacturers. Using breakthrough process and technology, Presto MAX PLUS enables digital application of proprietary functional inks to deliver customizable performance characteristics such as abrasion resistance, compression and protection, and technical applications.

“Digital production is entering a new phase of industrial adoption, expanding into high-performance categories that require durability, precision and consistency at scale,” said Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital. “Presto MAX PLUS extends the boundaries of what digital manufacturing can achieve, enabling brands and manufacturers to unlock new applications, operate with greater agility, and accelerate the shift toward a more sustainable production model.”

The system also features white ink printing on dyed fabrics, extended color gamuts with Red/Green or Neon inks, and Kornit's XDi Technology for unique 3-D effects. Quality automation via QualiSet ensures hands-off calibration and consistent, repeatable results across batches, systems, and distributed production sites.

Customers currently operating Presto MAX systems will be able to upgrade to Presto MAX PLUS capabilities, enabling access to new applications while protecting and extending the value of their existing investment.

The Kornit Presto MAX PLUS will be officially unveiled at Texprocess 2026 on April 21. Visit Kornit at Hall 8, Stand A20.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com .

Media Contacts

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Ingrid Van Loocke

Public Relations – Europe

ingrid@pr4u.be

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af397ad0-1a4c-4c15-bc36-aaa07876a01f