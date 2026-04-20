The Double D Foundation Announces Major Gift From Patriot Mobile

Black Creek, GA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Double D Foundation announced a significant financial commitment from Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider. The announcement was made at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston, Texas, underscoring the national significance of this investment and Patriot Mobile’s continued leadership in defending constitutional freedoms.

Patriot Mobile’s support enables The Double D Foundation to strengthen the Foundation’s capacity to serve veterans in their veteran rehabilitation programs, supports youth shooting teams, and supports the Foundation’s mission of protecting the Second Amendment.

The Corporate Partners Program unites mission‑driven companies with the Foundation’s work to expand participation in shooting sports and preserve the culture of responsible firearms ownership. Corporate support ensures the Foundation’s infrastructure remains strong—allowing it to manage competitive grantmaking, host major fundraising events, expand outreach, and grow the base of participants in shooting sports.

“We are deeply grateful for Patriot Mobile’s leadership and exceptional generosity,” said David Kulivan, Executive Director of The Double D Foundation. “Their commitment strengthens every part of our mission—from keeping youth shooting teams equipped to ensuring we have the operational resources needed to deliver this work at scale.”

“Patriot Mobile is the only wireless service provider passionately defending the Second Amendment,” said Patriot Mobile Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Coburn. “We were drawn to The Double D Foundation because of their mission to educate students on our Second Amendment rights through youth shooting sports programs.”

“Patriot Mobile continues to stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with us in the fight to protect our constitutional freedoms,” said Cindy Daniel, Founder of The Double D Foundation. “Their support empowers young athletes, strengthens families, and helps us preserve the shooting sports tradition for generations to come, all grounded in our commitment to honor God and defend freedom. We are honored to have them as partners in our mission.”

Patriot Mobile has been a steadfast advocate for the Foundation, consistently supporting efforts that teach safety, discipline, responsibility, and constitutional values to the next generation.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

About The Double D Foundation

The Double D Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2021 by Daniel Defense Executive Vice President, Cindy Daniel. The Double D Foundation’s mission is to protect the Second Amendment by growing the number of Americans involved in the shooting sports. The organization is supported through individual donations, corporate sponsorships, raffles, and events.