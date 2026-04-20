VVC Grants Options

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Option Grant

The Directors granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,750,000 common shares, representing 2.58% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.05 per share expiring April 20, 2036. Twenty five percent (25%) of the options granted will vest immediately with the remaining vesting at 25% every six months. The exercise price was fixed at the minimum allowable price by the TSX Venture Exchange policies. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 32.2% were to Directors, 37.3% to Officers, 18.6% to Employees and 11.9% to Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Gold & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer For further information, please contact: Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 or Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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