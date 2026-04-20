2027 Kia Telluride Adds Hybrid Option Rated at Up to 35 MPG

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Three-row SUVs continue to evolve as drivers look for vehicles that balance everyday practicality with comfort, technology and capability. Automakers are responding with models designed to support family life, long road trips and outdoor travel.

Kia recently unveiled the redesigned 2027 Telluride at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. The next-generation SUV introduces an available hybrid powertrain along with expanded interior space, updated technology and new comfort features.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The available hybrid system delivers a combined 329 horsepower and is rated at up to Kia’s estimated 35 MPG, with a driving range of 600 miles. A turbocharged engine option producing 274 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque is also available, with towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Inside, the Telluride offers greater passenger room and cargo flexibility with a maximum cargo capacity of 86.9 cubic feet. Available front relaxation seats with power leg rests and a driver massage function are designed for long drives, while newly available second row captain’s chairs offer heated and ventilated seating.

The updated Telluride also adds new connectivity and convenience features. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all trims, and available dual 12.3 inch digital displays support navigation and infotainment features. Digital Key technology allows drivers to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using compatible smartphones or smart watches.

For drivers looking for added capability, the Telluride X Pro trim adds wider all-terrain tires, advanced traction systems and 9.1 inches of ground clearance designed for off road travel.

The 2027 Telluride is targeted to go on sale in the United States in the first quarter of 2026 and will be assembled in West Point, Georgia.

For more information, visit kia.com.

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