Standard Dental Labs Inc. Appoints Brendan Cummins to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) (“SDL” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing dental laboratory platform focused on the acquisition and integration of privately owned labs throughout Florida, today announced the appointment of Brendan Cummins to its Board of Directors, effective April 17, 2026.

Mr. Cummins is a capital markets and strategic growth professional with more than 35 years of experience across public and private markets. Throughout his career, he has worked across a range of sectors with a focus on durable value creation, disciplined capital allocation, and cash-flow-oriented investments.

Mr. Cummins has extensive experience developing businesses, structuring transactions, and identifying growth opportunities across real estate, private shares, and other alternative investments. His background includes senior-level experience in electronic trading, technology, market structure, and strategic execution, as well as significant work alongside entrepreneurs and management teams focused on building long-term enterprise value.

“As we continue executing on our acquisition strategy and scaling our platform, it is critical that we strengthen our board with individuals who bring both capital markets expertise and practical operating insight,” said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs Inc. “Brendan’s experience in structuring transactions and allocating capital aligns directly with our current phase of growth. We believe his perspective will be highly valuable as we continue to expand.”

Mr. Cummins added, “Standard Dental Labs has built a strong foundation and is entering a compelling phase of growth. I look forward to working with the board and management team to support the Company’s strategy of disciplined expansion through acquisitions, while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and long-term value creation.”

The appointment comes as the Company continues to advance multiple acquisition initiatives across Florida, with several previously announced letters of intent expected to progress toward closing, subject to customary due diligence and financing conditions.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is building a network of dental laboratories focused on delivering high-quality dental prosthetics and services to dental professionals across the United States. The Company’s growth strategy centers on organic growth of its existing laboratory business while strategically acquiring established independent laboratories and integrating them into our scalable operating platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding growth of the Company’s business, potential acquisitions (including LOIs and pending acquisition transactions), the acquisition pipeline, the likelihood and timing of definitive agreements and closings of acquisitions, expected financial impact of completed acquisitions, revenue run-rate targets, integration plans, operational efficiencies, capital availability, and the Company’s growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings, including its Form 1-A/A and related amendments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.