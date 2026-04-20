Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company’s Corvo Uranium Project (“Corvo” or the “Project”) located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Please see Figure 1). The inaugural drill program (the “Program”) was designed to begin testing the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Tribeca target areas for basement hosted uranium mineralization.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Standard Uranium Ltd. (CSE: STND) (“Standard”). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has been granted an option (the “Option”) to earn a 75% interest in the Project by funding CAD$6M in exploration expenditures over three (3) years. The winter 2026 drill program was funded by the Company and operated by Standard.

Highlights of the Program

A total of 2,457 metres were completed across ten (10) reconnaissance drill holes at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas (Please see Figure 2).

Multiple intervals of anomalous** radioactivity >300 counts per second (“ cps ”) were intersected in seven (7) drill holes, totalling twenty-three (23) metres of composite radioactivity across all intervals. Multiple structural corridors remain open along strike.

”) were intersected in seven (7) drill holes, totalling twenty-three (23) metres of composite radioactivity across all intervals. Multiple structural corridors remain open along strike. Anomalous** radioactivity is hosted within pegmatite, paragneiss, and granitoid orthogneiss units. Structural settings include hydrothermally altered fault zones and quartz-carbonate veining – all consistent with uranium mineralization in the region.

Geochemical assays of drill core samples are pending. Several priority uranium targets remain along >25 km of untested strike length, and additional surface exploration and a second phase drilling program are being planned to follow up on radioactive intervals and continue testing regional drill targets across the Project.

“Our first round of drilling at Corvo returned twenty-three metres of cumulative radioactive intervals across ten holes, reinforcing the Project’s exploration potential,” said Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Aventis. “Backed by Standard, we are in a strong position to build on these early results through expanded exploration efforts and additional drilling.”

Figure 1. Regional overview of the Corvo Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin region.

Figure 2. Corvo Project overview highlighting high-priority target areas drilled during the winter 2026 Program.

2026 Drill Program – Preliminary Results

The winter drill Program was comprised of 2,457 metres across ten (10) drill holes, seven of which intersected anomalous** radioactivity within multiple intervals (Please see Table 1). One (1) drill hole was restarted due to difficult ground conditions.

The inaugural Program began testing three (3) high-priority target areas defined by data integration and modeling of a Project-wide Time-Domain Electromagnetic (“TDEM”) survey, a 5,185-station ground gravity survey, and surficial geological information. Radiometric*** results and drill hole information from the Program is provided in Table 1. Select drill core photos are provided in Figures 3 and 4.

Targets were selected and prioritized through an iterative approach working in collaboration with Convolutions Geoscience Corporation, targeting compelling geophysical signatures and favorable geological/structural settings. Recent prospecting and mapping across the Project outlined multiple mineralized outcrops and boulders, including the Manhattan showing which returned results up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at surface.1

The nine (9) completed drill holes encountered highly favorable geological settings for basement-hosted uranium deposits, including:

Twenty-three (23) metres of anomalous radioactivity (>300 cps) intersected across multiple intervals in seven (7) drill holes, often associated with structurally disturbed and altered rock.

Fault zones were encountered in multiple holes, many featuring prominent brittle reactivation features including breccias, cataclasites, fault gouge, strong fracturing and local shearing all of which are consistent with uranium mineralization in the region.

Table 1. Winter 2026 Corvo drilling radioactivity results

DDH





Orientation

Azi/Dip (°)







Target Area





Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Min cps Max cps CRV-26-001 150/-50 Manhattan 304.0 305.0 1.0 <300 305 CRV-26-002



139/-50



Manhattan



19.0 19.5 0.5 <300 780 22.5 23.0 0.5 <300 380 23.0 23.5 0.5 >300 580 23.5 24.5 1.0 <300 650 35.0 36.0 1.0 <300 350 36.5 37.0 0.5 <300 370 171.5 172.0 0.5 <300 330 173.0 173.5 0.5 <300 500 CRV-26-003A 135/-60 Manhattan No significant radioactivity; Hole restarted CRV-26-003

135/-60

Manhattan

76.0 76.5 0.5 <300 480 87.5 88.0 0.5 <300 1,200 CRV-26-004 135/-45 Manhattan No significant radioactivity CRV-26-005

140/-50

Brooklyn

71.0 72.0 1.0 <300 480 72.0 72.5 0.5 <500 850 72.5 73.0 0.5 <300 410 77.0 77.5 0.5 <300 400 CRV-26-006

158/-65

Brooklyn

97.5 98.5 0.5 <300 440 156.0 156.5 0.5 <300 300 CRV-26-007 158/-57 Brooklyn No significant radioactivity CRV-26-008 140/-55 Brooklyn 105.5 106.0 0.5 <300 480 CRV-26-009







335/-70







Tribeca







7.5 8.0 0.5 <300 410 8.0 8.5 0.5 >300 800 8.5 9.0 0.5 >500 1,150 8.0 9.5 0.5 >300 480 9.5 10 0.5 <300 630 17.5 18.0 0.5 <300 330 18.0 18.5 0.5 >300 1,700 18.5 21.0 2.5 ≤300 1,100 27.5 28.5 1.0 <300 970 63.5 65.0 1.5 <300 420 105.0 105.5 0.5 <300 920 109.0 109.5 0.5 <300 580 130.5 131.0 0.5 <300 620 159.0 160 1.0 <300 630 169.5 170.0 0.5 <300 340 182.0 182.5 0.5 <300 330

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

“Anomalous” means >300 cps, this refers to local radioactivity within the overall interval.

Figure 3. Drill core (NQ 47.6 mm diameter) photo from hole CRV-26-003 highlighting cross-cutting carbonate vein and associated hematite alteration hosting radioactivity up to 1,200 cps at 87.55 m.

Figure 4. Drill core (NQ 47.6 mm diameter) photos from hole CRV-26-009 highlighting intervals of anomalous radioactivity, alteration, and structure between 7.5 m to 21.0 m depth.

Next Steps & Follow Up

Drill core samples have been collected systematically throughout all drill holes for whole-rock multi-element geochemical analysis and samples from zones of anomalous** radioactivity have been submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for U 3 O 8 and Rare Earth Element (“REE”) assay. These analytical results will be integrated with the detailed logging information and geophysical datasets to prioritize follow-up target areas for future drill testing, in addition to testing of numerous other priority regional targets.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered GMZ and Ackio zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts more than twenty-nine (29) km of structural corridors with multiple untested drill targets with minimal cover of glacial till.

This first pass drill program marks the first drilling on the Project in more than forty (40) years, and the results confirm critical metal fertility across multiple target areas. The Company and Standard will incorporate the results of the 2026 Program into the exploration strategy at Corvo for follow-up exploration programs targeting basement hosted uranium mineralization.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Geochemical assays are pending. Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard’s quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) protocols. All sample results will be subject to internal QA/QC protocols prior to subsequent release.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. (“RSI”) have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 3,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

References

1 News Release: Aventis Energy Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://aventisenergy.com/aventis-energy-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-up-to-8-10-u3o8-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

* The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

** The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be “anomalous”.

*** Natural gamma radiation in outcrop reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer. Readers are cautioned that handheld scintillometer/spectrometer and gamma probe readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; the Company's anticipated exploration programs at the Project; and the expected benefits of conducting the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01dae7c0-e009-4624-8bda-8f81a9551868

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aef16b43-2e8b-4001-b945-dcbba498489d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/908d6c2b-6711-4a62-b34b-6c9c8cc3ac0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2fddcf3-94c7-401a-b2cc-6fa78d3d71e5

