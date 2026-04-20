Nayax at the NAMA Show 2026: Turning Payment Complexity into a Competitive Edge

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its participation as both exhibitor and sponsor at the NAMA Show 2026 - the industry's largest annual conference for vending and convenience service professionals - taking place April 22-24, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

The NAMA Show is the premier gathering for unattended retail operators across North America. This year Nayax will be at Booth #1929 with a clear message: complexity in unattended retail can be turned into a strength with the right partner.

Nayax delivers an integrated, end-to-end platform designed around how operators run their business. That means the freedom to deploy the right solution at every location, the intelligence to act on real-time data, and the tools to build lasting customer relationships - all through a single partner.

Nayax supports the full spectrum of unattended retail payments- including traditional vending, smart coolers, and micro markets - matching the right technology to each point of sale. The right payment infrastructure goes far beyond authorization rates; it means continuous transaction optimization and ongoing compliance (PCI-DSS, EMV, SOC2, KYC, cash discounting), so operators have full assurance that every transaction that should succeed, does.

As the payments and commerce landscape grows more complex across technology, regulation, and shifting consumer expectations, Nayax has made a deliberate move to embed value-added services such as integrated loyalty, embedded banking, and smart operational tools to enable profitability and competitiveness for Nayax customers.

Nayax will highlight two platform expansions coming in Q2 2026:

Embedded Finance: Nayax is expanding further into embedded finance, bringing financial services directly into the commerce platform.

Coming soon: Yellow Account - a dedicated business account built specifically for small and growing operators, designed to simplify financial management and put real-time financial tools within reach for businesses of every size.

Smart operational tools: Nayax's mobile management app, MoMa, is introducing a new intelligence layer in Q2 2026. Providing operators with access to insights across their business through a conversational assistant, optimization of product placement with planogram suggestions and rapid planogram setup using visual recognition. All building on deep foundation of existing smart capabilities, together helping operators know what matters and act on it.



Beyond MoMa, Nayax’s Management Suite and telemetry platform provide operators of any size with full visibility and control over their business. From MoMa and Core to VendCore Pro (formerly VendSYS), its enterprise-grade Vending Management System (VMS), Nayax enables warehousing, forecasting, and route optimization at scale. Whether managing five machines or over fifty thousand, operators have the right tools to streamline operations and accelerate growth.





"As part of Nayax's commitment to enabling merchants to grow their business at scale and with ease, we are continuously expanding our end-to-end unattended payments platform," said Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax LLC. "Innovations like the new MoMa AI layer and expanded VMS APIs and integrations, self-checkout solutions, and embedded finance are all part of the same mission: helping operators understand what matters to their business so they can make informed decisions with confidence."

Attendees visiting Booth #1929 will see Nayax's platform in action across the full commerce journey: from payment acceptance and compliance management through loyalty, embedded finance, AI-powered operational insights, and consumer engagement.

Carly Furman will present on the NAMA mainstage in the session: "Payments & Security: Turning Complexity into Opportunity" - Thursday, April 23, 2026, 2:00 -2:30 PM, joined by co-presenters and Nayax partners Lance Whorton from Imperial and Jason Scherer from Pelican Group.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2025, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency - effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships published by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 (our “Annual Report”). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com



