Camp Southern Ground Announces CEO Transition: Founder Zac Brown Welcomes Michael “Mike” Caimona; Longtime CEO Mike Dobbs to Retire

Fayetteville, Georgia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground founder Zac Brown and the organization’s Board of Directors today announced a leadership transition, naming Michael (“Mike”) Caimona as the nonprofit’s next Chief Executive Officer. Caimona is expected to begin in May 2026, succeeding longtime CEO Mike Dobbs, retiring after a decade of leadership.

Dobbs guided Camp Southern Ground through a period of remarkable growth, helping transform a bold vision into a thriving organization that serves more than 1,300 children, veterans, and veteran families each year through inclusive, life-changing programs.

“Mike Dobbs has been a cornerstone of Camp Southern Ground for a decade,” said Zac Brown. “His steady leadership helped us evolve from a dream into a place where children, veterans, and military families grow through life-changing experiences. We are so grateful for Mike and his legacy.”

Caimona brings a distinguished record of service and leadership across both military and private sectors. He began his career with 10 years in the United States Navy, serving as an Intelligence Officer during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Following his military service, Caimona was a founding member of Kestrel Enterprises, a data management and analysis startup later acquired by Boeing. He went on to hold several senior roles within Boeing and was ultimately named President and CEO of Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Caimona has demonstrated a deep personal commitment to supporting veterans and their families. After losing military friends to suicide, he founded the Warrior Music Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free music therapy and lessons to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. He will continue to serve on the organization’s board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Caimona as our next CEO,” said Brown. “As a veteran himself, his leadership, heart for service, and dedication to the veteran community speak directly to our mission and the future we are building."

“I feel like every one of my experiences, from my time in the military to my roles with Kestrel and Boeing and the creation of the Warrior Music Foundation, has led me to this opportunity,” said Caimona. “I am honored to join Camp Southern Ground and excited to build on the foundation created by its donors, leaders, and team.”

Camp Southern Ground looks forward to warmly welcoming Mike into the community in the weeks ahead and inviting supporters to be part of this exciting new chapter.

_________________________________________________

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During the summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children of different backgrounds and abilities. Throughout the rest of the year, the campus is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support to thrive in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org.