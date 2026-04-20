Rachio Offers 20% Off Smart Sprinkler Controllers Nationwide April 19–26

DENVER, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachio will offer 20% off its 8-Zone and 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controllers at select retailers nationwide and at rachio.com from April 19–26. Customers can use code “SPRING26” at checkout on rachio.com to redeem the offer.

The discount applies to Rachio's 8 and 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controllers, giving homeowners a timely window to upgrade this Earth Day. Rachio controllers connect to a home's Wi-Fi and use local weather data to automatically adjust watering schedules — including skipping waterings when rain is in the forecast.

Spring is when most homeowners turn irrigation systems back on after winter, making it the natural window to upgrade before peak watering season. A Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller can reduce outdoor water use significantly compared to a conventional timer, and this sale offers even more savings.

“Outdoor water use accounts for the majority of water usage for many U.S. homes,” said Rob Denton, Rachio's marketing director. “This Earth Day, we want to make it easier for homeowners to water smarter and save money in the process.”

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers are available for 20% off April 19–26 at select retailers including The Home Depot and Lowe's, and online at rachio.com. Visit rachio.com/products/rachio-3 for product details and compatibility information.

About Rachio

Rachio, a Rain Bird company, develops smart irrigation solutions that help homeowners manage outdoor water use more efficiently. By combining connected hardware, intelligent software, and weather data, Rachio delivers more precise, convenient, and sustainable landscape irrigation.