1847 Holdings Subsidiary Wolo Receives Approval of Amazon Brand Registry, Expanding E-Commerce Presence

Wolo targeting approximately $5 million in revenue and $1 million in EBITDA by fiscal year 2027

Strengthens direct-to-consumer strategy with Amazon Brand Store and digital marketing to drive sales growth and margin expansion

NEW YORK, NY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (OTCID: LBRA), a holding company specializing in identifying overlooked, deep-value investment opportunities in middle-market businesses, today announced that its Wolo Manufacturing Corp. (“Wolo”) subsidiary has received approval of its Amazon Brand Registry application, a significant milestone in the Company’s strategic initiative to expand Wolo’s e-commerce presence and direct-to-consumer capabilities.

Amazon Brand Registry approval grants Wolo official recognition as an authorized brand on the Amazon marketplace. This designation provides Wolo with enhanced tools to protect its intellectual property, control its brand presentation, and pursue removal of unauthorized third-party sellers from the platform. The approval unlocks access to premium merchandising features including A+ Content, a dedicated Brand Store, Sponsored Brand advertising campaigns, and advanced brand analytics—capabilities that management believes may drive higher conversion rates and strengthen Wolo’s competitive positioning in the e-commerce channel.

In connection with the Amazon launch, Wolo has engaged a specialized e-commerce management agency to provide full-service Amazon account management, including strategic planning, listing optimization, keyword research, A+ Content development, advertising campaign management, and inventory monitoring. The engagement, which commenced in March 2026, follows a phased implementation approach designed to establish Wolo’s Amazon storefront, optimize product listings for search visibility, and scale advertising efforts as the brand gains traction on the platform.

The Amazon initiative builds on a series of operational improvements completed at Wolo over the past year. Wolo has successfully completed its transition from its former physical facility to a leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider. Management believes this migration has resulted in cost savings and improved operational efficiency, allowing Wolo to better manage inventory, reduce overhead, and increase flexibility in fulfillment and distribution. Wolo continued to operate and fulfill customer orders throughout the transition period.

In addition to the logistics transition, Wolo has implemented several key initiatives to streamline and automate its operations, further improving efficiency and positioning the Company for long-term scalability. These initiatives include upgraded fulfillment systems, process automation, and enhanced data-driven inventory management practices.

Collectively, these developments reflect Wolo’s evolution toward a more direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) strategy. By expanding its e-commerce presence—now anchored by an authorized Amazon Brand Store—and enhancing digital marketing efforts to reach end customers directly, management believes this strategic shift will drive higher sales volumes and improve profit margins by reducing reliance on intermediaries and increasing customer engagement.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, “The approval of Wolo’s Amazon Brand Registry marks an important inflection point for the business. Combined with the logistics optimization, operational automation, and agency partnership we’ve put in place, we believe that Wolo is now positioned to launch a fully authorized brand presence on the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace. We believe this initiative has the potential to support growth toward approximately $5 million in revenue and $1 million in EBITDA in fiscal year 2027. This is a direct result of the strategic value that 1847 brings to its portfolio companies—our active involvement and disciplined integration approach continue to drive meaningful improvements across our holdings. We believe the Amazon channel represents a significant growth opportunity for Wolo and believe it has the potential to contribute to long-term profitability and cash flow, consistent with our goal of building sustainable value for shareholders.”

The revenue and EBITDA projections referenced above are based on management’s internal estimates, which assume successful execution of the Amazon e-commerce strategy, continued demand for Wolo’s products, and no material adverse changes in market conditions. These projections are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCID: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings’ investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as “solid” for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings’ ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings’ view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue and EBITDA, anticipated benefits of the Amazon Brand Registry approval, expected cost savings from the 3PL transition, and the anticipated success of Wolo’s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer strategy. These statements involve risks including: the success of the Amazon e-commerce launch; consumer demand for Wolo’s products; competition on the Amazon platform; the effectiveness of digital marketing initiatives; reliance on third-party logistics providers; and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

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