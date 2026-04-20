GDA Luma Leads Pat McGrath Labs Into Its Next Chapter of Growth

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Luma today announced that Pat McGrath Labs, the iconic beauty house and prestige beauty leader, has successfully completed its financial restructuring process and is emerging from Chapter 11 protection. The successful execution of the Company’s court-approved reorganization plan provides a strong foundation for a new phase of creative excellence, operational discipline, innovation-led growth, and sustainable long-term success.

With more than $65 million of financing and support provided through the restructuring process by GDA Luma, Pat McGrath Labs exits Chapter 11 with a reinforced balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility to support future success.

The Company has made significant investments in its supply chain and commercial organization to improve inventory levels, strengthen execution, and better serve growing customer demand. Pat McGrath Labs has also deepened relationships with key retail and vendor partners globally, while maintaining operational continuity throughout the process. Early results have been strong, with accelerating sales trends, improving retail performance, and meaningful momentum across the business. The Company remains focused on delivering category-defining innovation and exceptional experiences to its global community of customers.

With the restructuring process complete, GDA Luma will hold a controlling equity interest and will work closely with company leadership to enhance operational performance, sharpen strategic execution, and elevate the business with renewed creative energy and commercial focus. Founder Dame Pat McGrath will continue in her role as Chief Creative Officer, building on the brand’s artistic authority and creative leadership with her unmatched creative vision.

Dame Pat McGrath said, “Creating beauty that moves people has been my life’s work and that never stops. I will continue pushing boundaries in my role as Chief Creative Officer alongside GDA Luma, and I look forward to the future.”

“Pat McGrath Labs is an iconic brand with extraordinary creative equity and global potential,” said Gabriel de Alba, Founder and Managing Partner of GDA Luma. “Our priority has been to stabilize the foundation of the business, implement best-in-class operating disciplines, and invest behind the next phase of sustainable growth while preserving the brand’s legacy of creative excellence.”

Looking ahead, the Company and GDA Luma are focused on accelerating product innovation, deepening customer engagement, and expanding the brand’s global growth opportunities.

Paladin Management Group served as Chief Restructuring Officer during the Chapter 11 process, with Gordian Group LLC acting as the Company’s investment banker and Pack Law providing legal counsel. Brown Rudnick LLP served as legal advisor to GDA Luma.

About GDA Luma Capital Management

GDA Luma Capital Management, LP (“GDA Luma”) is a private investment firm specializing in turnarounds that build global leading businesses. GDA Luma partners with management teams and operating executives to help businesses navigate complex financial and operational situations by providing capital, strategic leadership, and transformation expertise. The firm focuses on opportunities across media & entertainment, telecom, technology, healthcare, financial services, and consumer products.

Contact

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

gdaluma@gagnierfc.com