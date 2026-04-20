ENvue Medical Announces 40th U.S. Hospital Customer with Addition of a Virginia Medical Center Affiliated with the Mayo Clinic Care Network

TYLER, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc . (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings, today announced that a Virginia-based, 255-bed nonprofit regional medical center affiliated with the Mayo Clinic Care Network is now using the ENvue™ Navigation Platform. The hospital is now performing feeding tube placement through a nursing-led bedside model, transitioning procedures from interventional radiology to trained clinical staff at the point of care.

“The transition to a nursing-led bedside model reflects a growing focus on efficiency and patient-centered care across hospital systems,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “With ENvue, care teams can perform feeding tube placement at the bedside, shifting procedures from interventional radiology to trained nursing staff and supporting a more streamlined process that reduces reliance on resource-intensive departments while maintaining clinical precision.”

The agreement marks ENvue’s 40th U.S. hospital customer. The Virginia-based medical center, serving more than 300,000 people, expands ENvue’s presence across regional health systems.

“We’re seeing growing demand for technologies that bring greater visibility and consistency to feeding tube placement,” said Marc Waldman, Vice President of Commercial at ENvue Medical. “Hospitals are looking for solutions that can be implemented across care teams, and we believe that real-time visualization helps support more standardized practices throughout the hospital.”

The ENvue™ Navigation Platform is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

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Valter Pinto, Managing Director

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envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

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