New Generation Consumer Group Highlights AI Infrastructure Expansion and Growth Strategy in CEO Interview

Company positions for high‑performance computing demand with scalable AI server deployment strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group Inc. (OTC: NGCG) (NGCG or the "Company") today announced a new CEO interview where the Company discussed its strategic expansion into AI infrastructure, progress toward recurring revenue, and its broader growth roadmap following recent corporate developments.

In early April, the Company announced its strategic entry into the AI infrastructure market, targeting the rapidly expanding demand for high-performance computing and AI-optimized server capacity amid global GPU shortages.

During the interview, Chief Executive Officer, Jacob DeMartino, highlighted the significant market opportunity driven by accelerating AI adoption across enterprise, research, and commercial applications. Industry forecasts cited by the Company estimate global spending on AI-optimized servers is expected to grow substantially in 2026, with long-term projections indicating multi-trillion-dollar market potential over the next decade.

“Our focus is on execution, integrating acquisitions, launching revenue-generating initiatives, and building scalable platforms that support long-term shareholder value,” said DeMartino during the interview.

The full interview is available at: https://youtu.be/GMhEIZRsb0Y

NGCG management believes this environment creates an opportunity for targeted infrastructure providers that can deliver scalable, demand-aligned compute capacity while generating predictable, recurring revenue.

DeMartino explained that NGCG’s AI initiative is centered on the deployment and leasing of high-performance AI server systems, rather than one-time hardware sales. This model is intended to support recurring revenue generation and disciplined capital deployment.

In parallel, the Company is advancing additional growth initiatives, including:

The integration of its Radar™ application and broader software portfolio

The pursuit of two strategic acquisitions, including a food-technology application and a brick-and-mortar operating business

Organizational actions taken in 2026 to strengthen capital structure and prepare for revenue-producing operations



According to management, these actions are designed to transition NGCG into a diversified operating company with measurable revenues.

NGCG’s near-term priorities include completing and integrating pending acquisitions, initiating its AI server deployment strategy, and beginning to report operating revenues. Management believes that diversification across software, AI infrastructure, and operating businesses positions the Company for sustained growth beyond 2026.

ABOUT NEW GENERATION CONSUMER GROUP INC.

New Generation Consumer Group Inc. is a forward-looking company focused on identifying, developing, and executing high-growth opportunities across the technology and infrastructure sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market demand, revenue potential, infrastructure deployment, and growth strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com