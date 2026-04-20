Omega Laboratories to Host Educational Panels and Present Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test Solution at the 2026 NDASA Conference in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath-testing technologies, is pleased to announce that its strategic partner Omega Laboratories, Inc. (“Omega”) will be attending and presenting at the 2026 National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) Conference and Trade Show, taking place April 26–29, 2026, in Orange County, California.

NDASA is one of the world’s largest professional organizations dedicated to workplace drug and alcohol testing, serving employers, laboratories, medical review officers, policy makers, and safety-sensitive industries across North America and internationally.

Omega to Host Two Educational Panels at NDASA 2026

Omega Laboratories has confirmed it will host two educational panel sessions during the conference, where Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories, will highlight THC breath testing and its impact on employee screening programs, with a focus on emerging best practices for safety-sensitive workplaces.

The panels will also showcase the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) and demonstrate how the technology addresses long-standing limitations of traditional cannabis testing methods for organizations served by NDASA.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Cannabis Testing

The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) fills a critical gap in cannabis detection by delivering a non-invasive solution that detects recent marijuana use, specifically delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—directly from breath.

Key MBT attributes include:

Detection of delta-9 THC in breath within 4 hours of consumption

Sensitivity at concentrations above 5 picograms per liter (pg/L)

Designed for recent-use assessment, rather than historical exposure

Non-invasive, collect-and-send testing suitable for workplace and safety-sensitive environments

This approach contrasts sharply with urine, blood, and oral-fluid tests, which often detect past cannabis use days or weeks after consumption, limiting their relevance for deterrence and time critical decision making.

Growing Importance of Breath-Based Cannabis Detection

As legal recreational and medical cannabis use continues to expand across the United States and globally, employers, manufacturing, transportation and industrial sectors face increasing pressure to adopt testing methods that are fair, relevant, and impairment time window-focused.

Breath-based detection of delta-9 THC provides organizations with a scientifically validated method to evaluate recent use, helping support:

Workplace safety and compliance

Fair and defensible employee screening decisions

Modernized drug testing programs aligned with evolving cannabis laws



Omega’s NDASA educational panels will discuss how the MBT integrates into existing testing frameworks and how it supports employers navigating the complexities of cannabis legalization.

Strategic Partnership Progress

Omega Laboratories, a leading U.S. and Canadian drug testing laboratory, has completed method development and validation work on the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test and continues to integrate the technology into its laboratory services. Participation at NDASA 2026 represents another step toward industry education, awareness, and adoption of breath-based cannabis testing.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies, stated, “NDASA is a key forum for advancing next-generation drug testing standards. Omega’s leadership in presenting on THC breath testing underscores the growing need for practical solutions that measure recent use. As cannabis legalization expands, breath testing offers employers and safety-sensitive industries a more relevant and defensible tool for informed decision making.”

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath and focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.