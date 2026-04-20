Alstom S.A. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Alstom S.A. (OTC: ALSMY; AOMFF). The investigation focuses on Alstom’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Alstom securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On April 16, 2026, Alstom S.A. announced preliminary unaudited results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Among other things, the Company disclosed that it manufactured 4,284 cars during the fiscal year and that adjusted EBIT margin stood at around 6%.

The Company further stated that “some large rolling-stock projects have progressed more slowly than anticipated,” weighing on near-term margins and cash. In addition, Alstom disclosed free cash flow of approximately €330 million, withdrew its three-year cumulative €1.5 billion free cash flow guidance, and stated that its prior medium-term ambition of adjusted EBIT margin of 8–10% would no longer be met by the end of its next fiscal year.

Following this disclosure, the price of Alstom’s stock declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Alstom complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Alstom stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com