Kaldvík AS: Mandatory notification of trade

Frøya, Norway, 20 April 2026:

Heimstø AS has completed a transfer of shares in Kaldvík AS to Austur Holding AS.

The transfer comprises 5,496,534 shares at a price of NOK 27.60 per share and has been carried out outside a trading venue.

The transaction is an intra-group transfer with no change in ultimate beneficial ownership. The transferred shares represent consideration shares issued in connection with the transaction announced by Kaldvík AS on 20 December 2024 regarding the acquisition of certain key assets.

Further details are set out in the attached PDMR notification.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

ABOUT KALDVÍK AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

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