UAB “Kvartalas“ Publishes Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2025

UAB “Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) publishes audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Company’s main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a commercial land plot at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius. The site is being developed as an office building with over 19,000 sq.m. of ground floor space.

Article Sum, EUR Retained earnings (losses) – at the beginning of the financial year (2 413 650) Comprehensive income for the reporting period – net profit (loss) of the reporting year (3 522 095) Profit transfer to the legal reserve - Payment of dividends from undistributed profit - Retained earnings (losses) – at the end of financial year (5 935 745) Profit distribution: To be paid out as dividends - Transfer to the legal reserve - Retained earnings (losses) for 2025 and prior financial years (5 935 745)





In 2024, the Company approved a prospectus for the placement of EUR 50 million of the Company's bonds issue. In 2025, the Company issued 326,087 units of secured non-convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 each. The interest rate is fixed, with interest payments to be made on semi-annual basis. Bond maturity date is 19 December 2026. All of the Company's investment assets are pledged as security for the performance of its obligations to bondholders.

Key events after the end of the financial year

On 28 January 2026, UAB “Kvartalas” distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,391,300 to finance the development of the business center “Sąvaržėlė”.

On 10 March 2026, 100% completion of the building developed by the Company, located at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius, was registered in the Register of Real Estate.

On 13 April 2026, at the initiative of UAB “Kvartalas” and by decision of the trustee, a remote meeting of bondholders was convened, scheduled to take place on 6 May 2026.

UAB “Kvartalas“ Publishes Debt to Total Project Cost Ratio Ended 31 December 2025

From the start of the project until 31 December 2025, EUR 67.3 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 40.6 million by 31 December 2025.

Loan to cost (LTC) ratio as of 31 December 2025 was 49.34%.

On behalf of the Company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

Attachments