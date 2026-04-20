Power Solutions International, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Power Solutions International, Inc., (“Power Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PSIX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/power-solutions-international-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Power Solutions’ stock price fell $15.55, or 19.1%, to close at $65.69 per share on November 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction followed a November 6, 2025, earnings release in which the Company issued a surprisingly cautious outlook. Despite having achieved robust sales growth of 74% in the second quarter and 62% in the third quarter, management disclosed that it now “anticipates … sales growth of 45% for 2025 compared to 2024.” This revision suggested a significant deceleration in the final months of the year, leading to immediate downward pressure on the share price as the market reacted to the projected slowdown in the Company’s expansion rate.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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