Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Vanda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VNDA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Vanda’s stock price plummeted $1.20 per share, or 14.05%, to close at $7.34 per share on January 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 8, 2026, announcement regarding a significant regulatory setback for the Company’s primary therapeutic expansion. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a decision letter concluding that the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) could not be approved in its current form.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific clinical and environmental discrepancies identified by federal regulators regarding the treatment of jet lag disorder. Although the FDA acknowledged "positive efficacy from Vanda’s controlled clinical trials," the agency ultimately determined that the data failed to provide "substantial evidence of effectiveness." Specifically, the FDA concluded that Vanda’s "controlled phase advance protocols," which utilized 5-hour and 8-hour bedtime shifts, were not "sufficiently analogous to actual jet travel." Regulators cited a failure to account for real-world variables such as "reduced oxygen pressure, physical constraints, noise, and lighting changes" inherent in flight. The revelation that the Company’s clinical methodology was deemed insufficient to simulate actual travel conditions led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the delayed or potentially derailed path to commercializing the new indication.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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