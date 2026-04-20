Instil Bio, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Instil Bio, Inc., (“Instil" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/instil-bio-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Instil’s stock price plummeted $5.63 per share, or 45.81%, to close at $6.66 per share on January 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 6, 2026, announcement regarding the cessation of a primary drug development program and the dissolution of a key strategic partnership. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that Axion Bio, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, had "decided to discontinue clinical development of AXN-2510."

The decline was further exacerbated by the formal severance of the Company's international research ties. Specifically, Instil revealed that Axion and its partner, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc., had "entered into an agreement terminating their license and collaboration agreement for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M." The revelation that this "Termination Agreement" had effectively ended the advancement of these therapeutic candidates led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished product pipeline and the loss of the strategic resources previously provided through the collaboration.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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