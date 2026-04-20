Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.17 per unit.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05833 Record Date: April 30, 2026 Payable Date: May 8, 2026











