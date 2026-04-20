Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Gartner, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gartner, Inc., (“Gartner” or the “Company”) (NYSE:IT) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 4, 2026 and February 8, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Gartner investors have until May 18, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/gartner-inc . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Gartner provides business and technology insights for decisions and performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Gartner’s contract value (“CV”) growth potential and projected Consulting segment revenue outlook while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) defendants highlighted that the environment among “tariff impacted companies” was “starting to improve,” generating “more certainty” in the demographics, which allegedly would result in the opportunity for continued CV growth for Gartner; and (iii) while tariff impacts continued to ease and settle and companies were acting with more certainty, Gartner’s non-federal CV growth would fall even further as its Consulting segment revenue faltered below Gartner’s long-held projections.

The Gartner class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 5, 2025, Gartner announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, revealing that its overall CV growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%; and, the ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to merely 6%. On this news, the price of Gartner stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 3, 2026, the Gartner class action lawsuit alleges that Gartner announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment’s performance against Gartner’s internal projections. On this news, the price of Gartner stock fell nearly 21%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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