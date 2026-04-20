Rpharmy Completes SOC 2® Type II Audit, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security in Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy , a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, today announced it has completed its SOC® 2 Type II audit. This milestone reflects Rpharmy’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for customer data.

“In healthcare, the sensitivity of the data we handle is unparalleled. Our customers deserve a partner who treats that responsibility with the utmost seriousness,” said Laura Paxton, Founder and CEO at Rpharmy. “Completing our SOC 2 Type II audit is a testament to our team’s dedication to building and maintaining secure, trustworthy solutions. This milestone reflects the security-first culture we’ve built from day one.”

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates how organizations protect customer data. Rpharmy’s SOC 2 Type II audit covers the Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Service Criteria, validating that its controls are designed and operating effectively in these areas:

Security – Systems are protected against unauthorized access.

Availability – Systems are available for operation and use as committed.

Confidentiality – Information designated as confidential is protected.





The audit of Rpharmy’s solutions was completed by Johanson Group LLP .

At its core, Rpharmy is committed to supporting healthcare organizations across the health system with secure, reliable technology solutions. Protecting sensitive operational data is fundamental to how Rpharmy designs and delivers its products. Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining strong security controls and continuously improving its security posture.

Existing and prospective customers may request Rpharmy’s SOC 2 report by contacting info@rpharmy.com .