SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $19.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.80 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.91.
The Company invests in a high quality portfolio primarily consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (FFN)
|$0.11335
|Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A)
|$0.06250
|Record Date:
|April 30, 2026
|Payable Date:
|May 8, 2026
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com