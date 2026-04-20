PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.09342 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on April 30, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.09342 per share based on the VWAP of $11.21 payable on May 8, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.84 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.09.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia IGM Financial Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.09342 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05667 Record Date: April 30, 2026 Payable Date: May 8, 2026

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www.primedividend.com

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