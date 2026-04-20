FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $28.57 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.20 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $41.78.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting primarily of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570 Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.06042 Record Date: April 30, 2026 Payable Date: May 8, 2026

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