Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of ImmunityBio, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ImmunityBio, Inc., (“Super Micro” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IBRX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immunity Bio investors have until May 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/immunitybio-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ImmunityBio’s stock price plummeted $0.89 per share, or 12.13%, to close at $6.45 per share on January 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 23, 2026, announcement regarding updated Phase 2 clinical results for the Company's glioblastoma (GBM) immunotherapy trial. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the perceived lack of definitive success in meeting the study's most critical benchmark.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific disclosure concerning the QUILT 3.078 (NCT06061809) trial, which evaluated a chemotherapy-free combination regimen in patients with recurrent or progressive disease. Despite the update, the Company revealed that the "median overall survival"—expressly identified as the primary endpoint for the trial—"has not yet been reached." The revelation that the study had failed to provide conclusive survival data at this stage led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the continued uncertainty surrounding the drug's clinical efficacy and its path toward regulatory approval.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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