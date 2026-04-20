PLAYTIKA: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) and Encourages Shareholders with Investment Losses to Contact the Firm 

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Playtika and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Playtika shareholders with investment losses who would like to learn more about the investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by filling out our online form at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/playtika-holding/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including our recent monetary recoveries for investors, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.