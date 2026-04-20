Viasat Confirms ViaSat-3 F3 Satellite to Launch April 27, 2026

Final satellite in the ViaSat-3 constellation is designed to expand Viasat's global network with more than 1 Tbps of throughput over the Asia-Pacific region

ViaSat-3 F2 in-orbit testing advancing



CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today confirmed the scheduled launch date of its ViaSat-3 F3 satellite is April 27, 2026, during an 85-minute launch window opening at 10:21 a.m. EDT*. The satellite will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Launching on a Falcon Heavy rocket reduces time to orbit by delivering the satellite to a more favorable transfer orbit where the satellite’s electric propulsion will take over to place ViaSat-3 F3 in geostationary orbit. Following launch, the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite will spend several months traveling to geostationary orbit before arriving at its reserved orbital slot. It will go through rigorous in-orbit testing of both the bus and payload before entering service, expected to occur by late summer 2026. The ViaSat-3 satellites are each designed to provide regional coverage, with ViaSat-3 F3 expected to cover the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"ViaSat-3 F3 will substantially increase capacity that is secure, reliable and highly flexible for customers operating in APAC while delivering greater bandwidth economics," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. "Once ViaSat-3 F3 is in service, the completed ViaSat-3 constellation will become a cornerstone of our unified, global, high-capacity network, as we move forward with a focus on sustained reductions in capital intensity and defining a common lower mass multi-orbit, multi-band satellite architecture that can be adapted for broadband or mobile satellite services with strong sovereign communications capability."

The ViaSat-3 satellites are designed with state-of-the-art technology to maximize efficient, flexible bandwidth deployment and provide enhanced performance for commercial mobility, fixed services and defense customers. ViaSat-3 F3 will complete the constellation, introducing new functional capabilities including new forms of resilience for our US and international government customers. ViaSat-3 F1 entered service in 2024. ViaSat-3 F2 in-orbit testing is advancing with the reflector successfully completing bloom. The reflector deployment progression was impacted by operational constraints imposed by the spring eclipse season, which has now concluded. We expect final deployments to be completed over the next several weeks.

Visit the Viasat website for more information about the ViaSat-3 constellation and spacex.com/launches/viasat3f3 for more details around the upcoming launch.

*Launch window subject to change

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered in the U.S and in other countries to Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier/Scott Goryl, Corporate Communications, PR@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements about the performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including projected capacity, coverage and flexibility; and the timing of service entry of the ViaSat-3 F2 and ViaSat-3 F3 satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.