Canada Steps Up as a Global Manufacturing Partner at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is accelerating its push into global markets, with Next Generation Manufacturing Canada ( NGen ) leading a major national delegation to Hannover Messe 2026, the world’s largest industrial technology fair, April 20–24 in Hannover, Germany.

NGen will host more than 100 Canadian companies across dedicated pavilions in Halls 14, 26, and 27, showcasing Canada’s world-class advanced manufacturing capabilities—including industrial AI, robotics, and dual-use technologies—on the global stage, with a focus on securing export deals, attracting investment, and building long-term partnerships.

This builds on a strong 2025 showing in which Canada served as Hannover Messe’s Partner Country, generating an estimated $350 million in new sales for Canadian companies.

In 2026, Hannover Messe is expected to draw some 250,000 attendees, convening senior decision-makers from across Germany and Europe and driving global business development. Canadian companies report strong sales and investment interest, with demand from South America, Asia, the Gulf States, and Europe.

Canadian participants will showcase leading-edge technologies including industrial AI, robotics, advanced materials, and next-generation manufacturing processes with defence applications. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will lead Team Canada at Hannover Messe 2026 as part of a European visit focused on strengthening trade and investment partnerships.

“NGen is committed to positioning Canadian advanced manufacturing companies for global success,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “Hannover Messe is the premier international platform where Canada can showcase its innovation, secure new customers, attract investment, and build strategic partnerships that strengthen our industrial base and create high-value jobs at home.”

“Canada is at the forefront of the green and digital industrial revolution,” said The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “This visit to Germany and Norway is an exciting opportunity to showcase Canadian innovation, deepen our economic partnerships and attract new investments that will create good jobs at home. The government is working hard to create a stronger, more sustainable future for our industries and workers.”

About NGen

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led, non-government not-for-profit organization leading Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen connects manufacturers, technology developers, researchers, and policymakers across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Through initiatives such as leading the Canadian Delegation to Hannover Messe, NGen works to accelerate the commercialization of advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen Canada’s industrial competitiveness.

Media Contact

Robbie MacLeod

Sr. Director, Communications & Member Services

Corporate Secretary

NGen | 613.297.3578 | robbie.macleod@ngen.ca