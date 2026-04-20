Darwin AI and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI Governance and Visibility Platform to State and Local Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, and RESTON, Va., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwin AI, a provider of AI governance, visibility and compliance solutions for Public Sector organizations, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Darwin AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI governance and visibility platform available to State and Local Government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Public Sector leaders are under increasing pressure to ensure artificial intelligence is deployed responsibly and transparently,” said Noam Maital, Co-Founder and CEO of Darwin AI. “Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to expand access to Darwin AI’s governance platform and help agencies implement AI with the visibility, oversight and compliance they need.”

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across Government agencies, leaders face increasing pressure to ensure AI usage remains compliant with State laws, internal policies and public accountability requirements. Darwin AI addresses this challenge by providing agencies with real-time visibility into AI usage across departments, including approved tools, embedded vendor AI features and unapproved “shadow AI.” By operationalizing governance and aligning AI usage with applicable policies and regulatory frameworks, agencies can proactively manage risk, support audit readiness and maintain public trust.

Darwin AI delivers these capabilities through Darwin Govern™, which establishes enterprise-wide AI visibility and policy-aligned oversight, and Darwin LaunchPad™, which enables agencies to develop mission-focused AI use cases within defined governance guardrails.

“Darwin AI empowers agencies with structured governance tools, reducing risk while supporting responsible innovation,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “The company’s solutions help agencies adopt and manage AI tools while maintaining compliance and accountability. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Darwin AI to bring its AI visibility and control capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Darwin AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Texas DIR-CPO-5687, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or DarwinAI@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Darwin AI’s solutions here.

About Darwin AI

Darwin AI is a leading AI governance and workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government. Its infrastructure enables agencies to deploy AI securely and in full compliance with records, data privacy, and regulatory requirements. Darwin Govern™ delivers enterprise AI visibility, compliance, and risk mitigation. Darwin LaunchPad™ powers governed, mission-specific AI workflows across government operations. A GovTech 100 company, Darwin AI is headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at darwingov.com .

Contact

Danielle VanHest

Head of Marketing

Darwin AI

danielle.vanhest@darwingov.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com