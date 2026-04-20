TripleDart Releases 2026 State of SaaS PPC Benchmark Report Based on $60M+ in Managed Ad Spend

PLANO, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleDart, a B2B SaaS performance marketing agency managing paid campaigns for over 150 SaaS companies globally, today published its 2026 State of SaaS PPC Benchmark Report , a comprehensive analysis drawn from 84 actively managed Google Ads accounts and $60M+ in ad spend across January to December 2025. The report offers SaaS marketing leaders vertical-level CPC benchmarks, funnel conversion data, and a diagnostic breakdown of the seven most common campaign failures found across the portfolio.

Benchmark Data Drawn From Real Campaign Performance

The 2026 report is grounded in TripleDart's own managed portfolio, covering six B2B SaaS verticals: FinTech, MarTech, HR Tech, Sales Tech, Document Management, and Customer Support, with all reported improvements statistically validated at a 95% confidence level across campaigns with a minimum of 1,000 clicks and 50 conversions.

Key findings from the report include significant variation in CPC across verticals: HR Tech accounts range from $2.45 to $18.34 per click depending on product tier and buyer intent, while the portfolio-wide average sits at $5.48. Competitor conquesting campaigns, despite carrying a $22.21 average CPC versus $6.27 for generic campaigns, consistently deliver MQLs at 39% lower cost, a counterintuitive result that challenges how most SaaS teams allocate budget. On the creative side, UGC-style ad formats outperform polished brand creatives by 41% in click-through rate and 19% in conversion rate across the accounts analyzed.

The report also quantifies the cost of common execution errors. Campaigns that mismatch funnel stage to search intent average a 2.1% conversion rate, compared to 11.3% when intent and offer are properly aligned, a fivefold gap from a single structural mistake. Landing pages matched to specific keywords show a 34% bounce rate versus 67% for generic homepages. These patterns, found across 49% to 73% of new accounts audited by TripleDart, form the basis of its 47-point diagnostic framework introduced in the report.

AI-Powered Campaign Management Delivers Measurable Gains

"The biggest shift we've seen across our book of business in 2025 is what happens when you remove humans from the parts of PPC they're worst at, reactive bid management, daily budget reallocation, and search term mining, and let AI agents handle those in real time," said Sabarinathan R, Co-Founder and Head of Paid Media at TripleDart. "Across 47 accounts running our AI-optimized campaign infrastructure, we saw a 22% improvement in ROAS and an 18% reduction in cost per lead. That's not a marginal gain. It's a structural advantage for the teams that have made the shift."

What SaaS Leaders Will Find in the Report

The 2026 State of SaaS PPC Benchmark Report covers vertical-by-vertical CPC ranges, platform benchmarks across Google Ads ($127 avg CPL, 4.2% conversion), LinkedIn ($213 avg CPL, 2.8% conversion), and Meta ($94 avg CPL, 3.1% conversion), and a three-phase campaign launch framework validated across TripleDart's client base. The report also includes performance data from client engagements: Plivo achieved a 78% increase in MQL volume and a 2x pipeline improvement within six months; Airbase generated 6x pipeline growth through competitor-led campaign restructuring; and Teamed reached $400K in pipeline from $20K in ad spend within two months via ABM.

Additional findings cover the economics of agency vs. in-house PPC. Year-one in-house team costs average $287,000 with a median $142 CPL and 2.1x ROAS, compared to agency partnerships that deliver a $118 CPL and 3.2x ROAS at a fraction of the build cost, along with practical guidance on programmatic adoption, video creative strategy, and retargeting sequencing for SaaS sales cycles of 60 to 180 days.

A Reference Standard for SaaS Paid Media in 2026

"We built this report because we kept seeing SaaS teams benchmark their CPCs against generic industry data that had nothing to do with their actual buyer, price point, or funnel," said Sabarinathan R. "A $15/month scheduling tool and a $100K/year HRIS platform both get classified as HR Tech, but their PPC economics are completely different. The only meaningful benchmarks are the ones that account for who you're actually targeting."

TripleDart plans to publish quarterly updates to the benchmark dataset throughout 2026 as campaign performance matures across the portfolio.

About TripleDart

TripleDart is a B2B SaaS marketing agency specializing in paid media, SEO, content, and revenue operations. A Google Premier Partner and LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Partner, TripleDart manages over $10M in monthly ad spend for more than 150 SaaS companies across FinTech, HR Tech, MarTech, and Sales Tech. SaaS leaders can access the full 2026 benchmark report and explore TripleDart's paid media services at tripledart.com .

Media Contact:

Vamsi Vutukuru

mahesh@tripledart.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012b4e12-879e-43d0-a3b1-ac57aa344a2e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e4d2ad-79eb-431f-b2b5-0751fd2f720d