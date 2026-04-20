NECOA Launches in Austin, Bets Americans Are Ready for a New Drinking Water Culture as EPA Renews Microplastic Concerns

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NECOA , the Korean premium water care brand backed by Coway, today announced its official expansion into Austin. The company is bringing its smart water purification systems and white-glove in-home service to Travis, Williamson, Hays, and surrounding counties. With a new showroom at Barton Creek Square, NECOA is introducing a more seamless, full-service model for premium water care in Central Texas.

The launch arrives at a critical cultural and regulatory inflection point, as the EPA intensifies its focus on microplastics in the national water supply, and American interest in Korean wellness rituals hits an all-time high. According to Pew Research , over 70% of U.S. adults express concern regarding chemical exposure in drinking water. NECOA is helping consumers take control of what’s in their water and how to hydrate at home through its design-forward, full-service model.

“We’re on a mission to transform drinking water culture in America by making clean, purified water an essential part of every kitchen,” said Kevin Shim, CEO at NECOA. “Austin is a natural next step for NECOA as we continue to expand across Texas and beyond. It is one of the country’s most dynamic and active cities, with consumers who value innovation, wellness, and products that make everyday routines easier. We’re excited to introduce a new standard for water care that brings together performance, convenience, and premium design.”

Smart Technology, White-Glove Service

Backed by Coway, a global company with more than 35 years of filtration experience, NECOA combines advanced purification technology, modern design, and everyday convenience to make better water feel less like a chore and more like a seamless part of daily life. Its Free-Flow Service+, an all-inclusive service package, includes professional installation, automated filter replenishment, and free maintenance and protection during the membership period. NECOA’s app-based tools also support filter tracking, service requests, error monitoring, and smart self-diagnosis, helping simplify ownership over time.

The flagship model of NECOA’s lineup, the Pro AHCI, features:

Advanced 5-Stage Filter System: Achieves 99.8% water purity by filtering out over 80 contaminants, such as PFAS and heavy metals, through a certified Reverse Osmosis process.

Achieves 99.8% water purity by filtering out over 80 contaminants, such as PFAS and heavy metals, through a certified Reverse Osmosis process. Continuous Water Supply: Directly connects to the home water line, eliminating the need for plastic water bottles for drinking and cooking.

Directly connects to the home water line, eliminating the need for plastic water bottles for drinking and cooking. Customizable Temperature: Instantly select cold, hot, or room-temperature water for drinking, cooking, tea, or baby formula.

Instantly select cold, hot, or room-temperature water for drinking, cooking, tea, or baby formula. Purified Ice: Produces crystal-clear ice from premium purified water with a dedicated ice mode.

Produces crystal-clear ice from premium purified water with a dedicated ice mode. Smart Filter Tracking: Monitors filter life by the exact amount of water purified, not a timer like conventional systems, ensuring maximum safety and efficiency.



To make premium water accessible, customers can purchase a water purifier through a one-time payment or join NECOA Club, the company’s membership program offering multiple subscription options based on budget and commitment. Plans begin at $35 per month, all including Free-Flow Service+ coverage as a complimentary service.

Looking Ahead in Texas

The Austin launch builds on NECOA’s momentum in Texas, joining an established service network in Dallas-Fort Worth as the brand’s second major hub in the state.

The new Barton Creek Square showroom in Austin, located on the Lower Level, provides a hands-on environment for consumers to explore countertop and built-in systems in person and learn how the membership model works. To celebrate the opening, NECOA is offering a 14-day risk-free trial and a complimentary premium NECOA tumbler for the first 300 customers at the Austin location.



Following the Austin debut, NECOA will officially launch in Houston this May. Local residents can already get a first look at the brand via an outdoor activation on the Lawn at Baybrook Mall, with permanent showrooms slated to open at both Baybrook Mall and The Woodlands Mall next month. This rapid expansion reinforces NECOA’s commitment to bringing a new standard of water purity and convenience to households throughout the Lone Star State.

Is NECOA in your neighborhood? Visit www.necoa.com to check your zip code for local availability and stay updated on our Houston grand openings.

ABOUT NECOA

NECOA is a wellness-driven water technology brand transforming how Americans hydrate at home. A subsidiary of Coway, NECOA brings more than 30 years of advanced research, engineering, and award-winning product design to the U.S.market.

NECOA systems combine multi-stage filtration with smart dispensing to significantly reduce over 80 harmful contaminants that standard fridge and pitcher filters often miss—all while enhancing overall taste. Each system is supported by professional installation, automated filter replenishment, and ongoing maintenance to ensure consistent performance over time.

With a growing presence in Texas, NECOA is expanding its footprint across the U.S., setting a new modern water standard for everyday hydration.