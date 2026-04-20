Velocity Logic Group and Paytronix Partner to Extend Loyalty Engagement to Every Pump Transaction

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. and NEWTON, Mass., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Logic Group ("VLG") and Paytronix, an Access Group company, today announced a strategic partnership that extends loyalty engagement into the fuel and in-store transaction layer. Through the integration of VLG’s cloud infrastructure with the Paytronix platform, convenience store operators can now engage guests at the pump and in-store regardless of whether the guest uses a proprietary program, partner program, major fuel brand program, or no program at all.

The result is a unified view of guest behavior across fuel and in-store, powered by the engagement, segmentation, and campaign tools that Paytronix operators already rely on to drive visit frequency and spend across their businesses.

Extending Visibility Across the Full Fuel Journey

For many convenience store operators, a structural divide exists across proprietary loyalty programs, major fuel brand programs, and guests not associated with either. When a guest identifies with a program at the pump or in-store, that transaction is entirely siloed — invisible to the operator’s engagement platform and disconnected from the in-store guest profile. The operator receives no record of the visit, cannot recognize the guest, and has no ability to deliver a targeted offer or build on the relationship. The guest earns fuel brand rewards, but the operator loses the customer moment entirely.

This partnership bridges that divide for Paytronix operators. VLG’s infrastructure creates the connective layer across all customers — including those associated with existing reward programs —, and the Paytronix platform gives operators the tools to act on what that layer reveals — from targeted campaigns to automated enrollment to lifecycle marketing driven by pump visit behavior. VLG’s infrastructure effectively serves as the transaction rail connecting fuel, payments, and loyalty ecosystems in real time across large-scale fuel retail networks.

What Operators Can Now Do

Recognize guests across programs at the pump and in-store — whether a guest identifies with the operator's proprietary loyalty program, a major fuel brand program, or both

— whether a guest identifies with the operator's proprietary loyalty program, a major fuel brand program, or both Stack discounts across programs — when a guest has rewards in both programs, both are delivered simultaneously through VLG’s patented reward routing and stacking technology, increasing perceived value without additional operator cost

— when a guest has rewards in both programs, both are delivered simultaneously through VLG’s patented reward routing and stacking technology, increasing perceived value without additional operator cost Engage and convert non-loyalty fuel customers automatically — the platform identifies non-member guests through the transaction and triggers personalized offers and enrollment with no labor, signage, or in-store friction

— the platform identifies non-member guests through the transaction and triggers personalized offers and enrollment with no labor, signage, or in-store friction Activate the full Paytronix engagement suite against fuel-side data — segmentation, targeted campaigns, in-store cross-sell, and lifecycle marketing driven by pump visit behavior

— segmentation, targeted campaigns, in-store cross-sell, and lifecycle marketing driven by pump visit behavior Access bank-funded rewards (Pay with Points) — connecting financial institution rewards programs to fuel transactions





"C-store operators already run some of the most sophisticated loyalty programs in the industry. What this partnership does is extend the reach of those programs into the fuel transaction layer — a place where guest data has been difficult to capture and even harder to act on. Now, every pump transaction can flow into the same engagement engine that powers the in-store experience. That means better segmentation, smarter campaigns, and a more complete picture of the customer journey."

— Jeff Hoover, Director of C-Store Strategy, Paytronix

“Loyalty is evolving — from siloed programs toward a connected model that combines local, proprietary, and national programs in a single customer moment. VLG provides the transaction infrastructure and data layer for routing, stacking, payment-based loyalty, and SKU-level visibility across the full fuel and in-store journey. Paytronix activates that data through its engagement platform. Together, we’re delivering a more complete model for c-store customer engagement.”

— Vik Mehta, Head of Business, Velocity Logic Group

The partnership is non-exclusive and reflects both companies' commitment to an open, interoperable ecosystem that best serves convenience store operators and their customers.

About Velocity Logic Group

Velocity Logic Group is a provider of transaction-driven loyalty and customer intelligence infrastructure for fuel, convenience, and retail operators. Its platform enables real-time transaction orchestration, AI-driven segmentation, and integration with financial institution rewards programs, positioning loyalty as an embedded layer within the payments ecosystem. VLG's infrastructure is designed to operate across a broad range of platforms, payment providers, and merchant environments.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media Contacts:

Calen McGee, Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Calen.McGee@theaccessgroup.com

Vikas Mehta, Velocity Logic Group

vik@velocitylogicgroup.com