MISTRAS Group Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global NDT Field Inspection Services Company of the Year Recognition

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, today announced it has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global NDT Field Inspection Services Company of the Year.

The recognition highlights MISTRAS’ differentiated approach to delivering turnkey end-to-end asset integrity solutions by combining advanced inspection services, engineered products, and proprietary software to provide customers with actionable insights that improve safety, reliability, and operational performance.

“Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan reflects the evolution of MISTRAS. We are redefining asset integrity by turning complex inspection data into actionable intelligence. By combining advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and deep field expertise, we enable our customers to make better decisions, reduce risk, and maximize uptime,” said Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MISTRAS.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies based on the effectiveness of their strategy and execution, recognizing organizations that demonstrate strong market alignment, innovation, and measurable customer impact. According to the firm, MISTRAS stands out for its integrated model, which unifies field inspection services with internally developed technologies and software platforms to deliver real-time visibility and data-driven decision-making.

MISTRAS’ approach enables customers to move beyond traditional inspection programs toward predictive, intelligence-driven asset management. By combining frontline technical expertise with digital capabilities such as automated reporting, advanced analytics, and continuous monitoring, the company helps organizations improve uptime, optimize maintenance strategies, and strengthen long-term asset performance.

The award also reflects MISTRAS’ continued investment in innovation, including:

Sensor-based monitoring and real-time condition insights

Mobile data acquisition and field-enabled applications

AI-driven analytics and digital asset management platforms

Integrated solutions that connect inspection, data, and decision-making

"MISTRAS differentiates itself through integration. It combines inspection services with internally developed engineered products and a dedicated software division that aggregates field data captured by proprietary equipment and certified technicians. This model enables data consolidation, advanced analytics, and actionable insights that support risk-informed asset optimization," said Prem Shanmugam, VP & Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

As industries face increasing pressure to improve safety, reliability, and efficiency, MISTRAS continues to expand its role as a trusted asset integrity partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and drive measurable results at scale.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com