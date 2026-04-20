Wearable Devices Announces Collaboration with Meta-Bounds to Enable Intuitive Neural Control for AR Glasses

Partnership outlines short-term integration for intuitive "spatial interaction" and long-term commercial models for enterprise AR solutions, with demos planned for the AWE 2026.

Yokneam Illit, Israel, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a future cooperation and partnership with Meta-Bounds Inc. The collaboration aims to integrate Mudra’s neural wristband technology with Meta-Bounds' augmented reality (“AR”) hardware to deliver a seamless user experience.

Wearable Devices and Meta-Bounds (together, the “Companies”) are planning to collaborate and officially showcase the results of this partnership during the upcoming Augmented World Expo 2026 convention in Long Beach, California, United States.

Roadmap: Short-Term and Long-Term Cooperation

The Companies have outlined a comprehensive future cooperation planning framework to bring this technology to market.

The short-term focus includes:

● Developing preliminary wristband control for AR glasses, creating a basic technology chain to achieve intuitive "spatial interaction".

To support long-term global scaling and address diverse B2B market needs, a primary commercial model has been established:

● Enterprise Partnership Phase: The second phase of collaboration will integrate Mudra as a premium accessory for Meta-Bounds' B2B clients.

The Companies may also explore a possible continuation of the collaboration based on providing customized, value-added resale solutions integrated directly into Meta-Bounds' full-stack augmented reality products.

About Meta-Bounds

Meta-Bounds stands as a global trailblazer in consumer-level AR technologies, including near-eye display, perceptual interaction and mass production. Based on world-leading AR technologies, Meta-Bounds stands out on the world stage, paving a new direction of ultra lightweight AR glasses for the industry. Since 2022, Meta-Bounds has collaborated with global technology conglomerates such as SoftBank Group Corp., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Baidu, Inc., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd., Otsuka Corporation, and Hubei DreamSmart Group Co., Ltd., launching multiple new-generation consumer level AR glasses, maintaining and repeatedly breaking the world record for the most lightweight AR glasses.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems. Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our technology and products, our future cooperation and partnership with Meta-Bounds, and the Companies’ possible continuation of the collaboration based on providing customized, value-added resale solutions integrated directly into Meta-Bounds' full-stack augmented reality products . All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 12, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il