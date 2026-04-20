Rascals Is On A Mission to Help Parents Sleep Better

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting parents through the realities of early parenthood, award-winning baby care brand, Rascals launched their Sleep Promise, combining new Canadian data on overnight parenting struggles with a parent-first solution to one of early parenthood’s biggest challenges: getting a good night’s sleep.

Amid the disruption of Daylight Saving Time, this campaign highlights the real, often overlooked facts that disrupt overnight rest, and how reliable overnight protection can help families rest more consistently.

Canadian parents shared what keeps them up at night:

Bedtime stress tops the list: 32% of parents say managing the bedtime routine is the most stressful part of parenting, rising to 36% for children under two.

32% of parents say managing the bedtime routine is the most stressful part of parenting, rising to 36% for children under two. Overnight leaks disrupt sleep: 97% of parents say leak protection is important when choosing diapers, and 41% have switched brands specifically for better overnight absorbency.

97% of parents say leak protection is important when choosing diapers, and 41% have switched brands specifically for better overnight absorbency. Seasonal changes matter: 69% of parents worry about Daylight Saving Time disrupting their child’s sleep.

69% of parents worry about Daylight Saving Time disrupting their child’s sleep. Parents are proactive but solutions vary: 52% have tried sleep training, 24% have used special bedding or pajamas, and 15% have switched diaper brands in search of better sleep outcomes.

52% have tried sleep training, 24% have used special bedding or pajamas, and 15% have switched diaper brands in search of better sleep outcomes. Balancing performance and price: 53% have switched diaper brands in search of better value for money.

53% have switched diaper brands in search of better value for money. Small wins matter: 32% of parents feel the most accomplished when bedtime routines go smoothly.





“When it comes to sleep, parents are managing a lot of uncertainty,” said Erin Junker, Pediatric Sleep Consultant and Founder of The Happy Sleep Company. “Even small disruptions, like overnight leaks, can interrupt rest for both children and parents. Choosing a diaper like Rascals, which are engineered to be ultra-absorbent and provide up to 12 hours of leak protection, can help reduce these preventable interruptions and support more consistent sleep. This can be especially important to parents during seasonal changes, when sleep is already often more likely to be disrupted.”

The Rascals Sleep Promise addresses these challenges with a simple commitment: helping parents prevent one of the most common causes of nighttime disruption. Rascals diapers are engineered to be ultra-absorbent, featuring a Unique Hydrolock Core™ that provides up to 12 hours of leak protection, alongside a fast-dry layer that locks away moisture and keeps sensitive skin dry and comfortable through the night—so babies sleep better, and parents do too.

To give parents added confidence, the campaign includes Rascals Try Us, Love Us Money Back guarantee that allows families to try the product with peace of mind. If Rascals diapers don’t last the night or don’t meet expectations, parents can receive their money back*.

Rascals is driven by an ongoing commitment to support parents through every stage of early parenthood. As a brand, Rascals embraces the highs, lows and messy in-betweens of parenting with empathy (and a little humor) designing baby products that genuinely support parents through it all. With a focus on practical, high-performing solutions, from helping prevent leaks to keeping babies dry and comfortable, Rascals aims to ease those very real, everyday pressures of parenting, giving parents one less thing to worry about.

*Try Us, Love Us Terms & Conditions apply .

Methodology:

These are the findings of a study conducted by Rascals from Mar 12, 2026 to Mar 16, 2026 online among 500 Canadian parents of kids between the age of 0-5, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Rascals

Originally founded by a mom of four in New Zealand who struggled to find a diaper that performed well, was affordable and safe on her son’s eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are ultra-absorbent, engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. With a distinctive, relatable and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World and PAK’nSAVE, Rascals is the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, has won 90+ baby awards, and is trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5-star reviews. Find Rascals products exclusively at Walmart Canada.

Media Contact

Talk Shop Media

rascals@talkshopmedia.com