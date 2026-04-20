KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANNED ADDITION OF FOURTH CONCERT DAY IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

New event initiative expected to build on seasonal demand and audience momentum surrounding global sports enthusiasm and Country Stampede

OVERLAND PARK, KS, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) (“Kustom” or the “Company”), a premier creator of live music experiences and ticketing solutions, today announced plans to add a fourth concert day during the second quarter of 2026. Further information will be announced at a later date.

Expansion of Q-2 2026 Event Calendar

Building on the momentum of its flagship festival, Country Stampede, Kustom plans to add a fourth major concert day in the second quarter of 2026. This initiative is designed to capitalize on the heightened tourism and regional activity surrounding global sports events scheduled in the Kansas City area during the summer of 2026. Details regarding the additional event date, official name, music genre, and artist lineup will be announced at a later date.

“This pivot marks a defining moment for Kustom,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “By divesting our unrelated legacy businesses, we are now a pure-play entertainment company. Adding a fourth concert day in Q-2 is the first step in our aggressive growth strategy to capture the surge in regional foot traffic and 'global sports fever' hitting our backyard this year.”

Ross added “The planned addition reflects Kustom’s strategy to identify timely market opportunities, broaden fan engagement, and enhance the value of its event platform through targeted programming aligned with current consumer interest. Management believes the additional second-quarter event will complement the company’s existing concert offerings while supporting broader brand visibility and audience growth.”

For more information and future updates, visit www.Kustom440.com.

30th Anniversary Country Stampede Lineup

The Company is also proud to finalize the lineup for the 30th Anniversary of Country Stampede, held June 25–27, 2026, at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS.

Feature Details Headliners Rascal Flatts, Zach Top (2025 CMA New Artist of the Year), Treaty Oak Revival Main Stage Support Scotty McCreery, Wyatt Flores, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Jerrod Niemann Emerging Talent Lanie Gardner, Presley & Taylor, The Wilder Blue Opening Act Isaac Cole (2026 Battle of the Bands Winner) Events Kickoff Party (June 24 at Hollywood Casino), Downtown Pre-party, and Nightly After-parties



“The 2026 lineup represents our commitment to blending legendary headliners with the industry’s fastest-rising stars,” said Matt Tholen, Vice President of Operations. “We aren't just selling tickets; we are building a three-decade legacy of community-focused entertainment.”

Tickets, camping and VIP experiences are available now at www.CountryStampede.com.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually during June at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The Company also maintains a legacy segment engaged in video solution technology (in-car and body-worn cameras) for law enforcement and security, currently integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its specialized product lines.

For additional information, please visit www.kustoment.com and www.digitalally.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 456-5878