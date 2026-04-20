Avicanna Announces Agenda for 6th Annual Clinical Symposium on Cannabinoid Therapeutics

An established forum for evidence-based clinical discussion, interdisciplinary dialogue, and patient considerations

Event is expanded to two days, live and virtual on June 11-12, 2026, at the MaRS Discovery District, Toronto

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products will host its 6th annual clinical symposium on Cannabinoid-based Therapeutics – “From Emerging Evidence to Clinical Practice” on June 11-12, 2026 at the MaRS Discovery District, Toronto.

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Researchers, industry professionals, and healthcare practitioners from across Canada and internationally will convene for an expanded two-day program focused on current evidence and clinical considerations in cannabinoid therapeutics. Over successive years, the symposium has brought together various physicians, researchers, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals from academic and clinical settings to support clinical dialogue and research exchange related to patient care.

The 2026 symposium will feature an expanded agenda including new research findings, case-based clinical discussions, and multidisciplinary panels focused on prescribing practices, treatment planning, and patient management. The program reflects ongoing interest in the integration of cannabinoid-based therapies into clinical practice, alongside recognition of existing evidence gaps and variability in clinical guidance. Speakers will include clinicians and researchers representing disciplines such as primary care, pain management, neurology and psychiatry across various therapeutic needs and patient populations.

“This symposium provides clinicians and researchers an opportunity to review emerging evidence, share real-world clinical experience, and examine the role of cannabinoid-based therapies in patient care,” said Karolina Urban, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs at Avicanna. “This year’s program places a deliberate focus on areas that are often underrepresented, including women’s health, evidence-informed care for veterans, and the translation of research into practical clinical decision making.”

In addition to live sessions, this event will be recorded and made available through the Avicenna Academy, our growing library of clinical resources, recorded lectures, and educational materials designed to support.

Healthcare professionals interested in attending or showcasing their research at the symposium are invited to register online or submit posters for consideration by the organizing committee.

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Featured Speakers and Topics

Speaker Topic Dr. James MacKillop, PhD, CPsych, FCAHS

McMaster University, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton State of the evidence for medical cannabis in Canada Dr. Daniel Bear, PhD

Humber Polytechnic Symptoms & Science: What we know about cannabinoids, where evidence is lacking, and why absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence. Dr. Evan Lewis, MD, FRCPC

University of Toronto, Pediatrics Clinical Workshop: Prescribing medical cannabis — practical approaches to initiation, titration, and patient management Dr. Matthew Hill, PhD

University of Calgary Neurobiology, hyperarousal, and clinical considerations Dr. Zachary Walsh, PhD, RPsych

University of British Columbia Clinical evidence for harm reduction and substitution TBD – Veterans & Veteran Support Groups Veteran and patient perspectives — clinical needs, outcomes, and barriers to care Dr. Hance Clarke, MD, PhD, FRCPC

Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network Evidence from RWE study and next steps in pain-related medical cannabis prescription. Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, PhD, MSc

University of Saskatchewan Brain injury, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoid system Michael Koehn, MACP, RCC, CHPC

Cannsolve The Maverick Medical Cannabis Project: Insights and implementation of a novel intervention for the overdose crisis. Dr. Dilshaan Panjwani, MD

BC Cancer Medical Cannabis Extracts for Cancer-Related Symptoms: Results of an innovative n-of-1 clinical trial Erin Mignault, NP, MSc

June Health, KixCare, Care2Talk Health Clinical Workshop on Women's Health: Menopause — pathophysiology and the role of cannabinoid-based therapies Dr. Luiza Marouelli, MD, OB-GYN

Santé Cannabis Cannabinoids in Gynecologic Care: Real-World Applications and Clinical Experience

About the Symposium

The Annual Clinical Symposium on Cannabinoid Therapeutics is a national scientific forum dedicated to advancing evidence-based education, research, and clinical practice in cannabinoid medicine. The symposium brings together healthcare professionals across disciplines to examine emerging data, discuss clinical applications, and address limitations in current evidence related to cannabinoid-based therapies.

About Avicanna:

Avicanna is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of proprietary and evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has established scientific and medical affairs platforms that support its four commercial stage business pillars and have resulted in the commercialization of more than fifty finished products.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto™ is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.



The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto™ is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets. Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.



MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens. Pharmaceutical pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders.



Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.





SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

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For more information about Avicanna, visit our website or contact Ivana Maric by email at ir@avicanna.com.

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