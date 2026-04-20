Youth To The People Debuts “Superfood Oasis” Featuring Quenlin Blackwell

Stepping into the “Superfood Oasis,” Quenlin spotlights the brand’s best-selling Superfood Cleanser as the foundation of effective skincare in a new global campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One pump is all it takes. That’s the message behind Youth To The People’s newest global campaign starring cultural force Quenlin Blackwell. With a renewed focus on its bestselling Superfood Cleanser, the brand underscores the importance of cleansing as the foundation of effective skincare – encouraging a more simple, intentional approach to daily skin health.





“Superfood Cleanser is one of our most loved formulas, and this moment allows us to introduce it to a new generation in a way that reflects how consumers are thinking about skincare today – simple, effective, and thoughtful,” said Ayana Dabney, Global General Manager at Youth To The People. “Quenlin brings our story to life with a voice that feels both culturally relevant and authentic. As a genuine fan of the product, she’s the perfect partner to show that high-performance skincare doesn’t have to be complicated.”

As skincare routines grow increasingly complex, Youth To The People cuts through the noise with “Superfood Oasis,” a surreal, ingredient-inspired world that translates the Superfood Cleanser’s nutrient-rich formula into immersive visual content. Powered by kale, green tea, and spinach, the gentle gel cleanser removes makeup, SPF, and daily buildup while supporting the skin barrier – delivering a balanced, non-stripping cleanse suitable for all skin types. In a consumer study, 85 percent of users said their skin felt healthier and hydrated after using Superfood Cleanser twice daily for four weeks, while 90 percent said it deeply cleans and effectively removes SPF while being soothing on skin*.

“I love that Youth To The People makes skincare feel intuitive,” said Quenlin Blackwell. “I’ve been using Superfood Cleanser since I was a teenager – it’s one of those products that just works, and it’s an everyday essential for me. I like to let it sit on my skin for a minute to let the ingredients really do the work before rinsing.”

A consistent category leader, Superfood Cleanser currently ranks as a bestselling cleanser at Sephora in the U.S. and Canada and on Amazon U.S. Youth To The People sells one bottle of Superfood Cleanser every thirty seconds in the U.S.

The campaign will roll out across Youth To The People’s social channels beginning today. Superfood Cleanser is available at YouthToThePeople.com, online and in stores at Sephora, and Amazon.

ABOUT YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE:

SUPERFOODS + SCIENCE(™) POWER BLENDS | CREATED IN CALIFORNIA

Nutrient-rich Vegan Skincare made with unconventional superfood ingredients backed by innovative science for powerful results. Founded in 2015, Youth To The People continues its legacy as a California-based brand built on three generations of professional skin care expertise, research, and mindful activism. We are skincare for all.

Each Youth to the People product is created in California and dreamed up by our in-house product innovation team. Driven by the latest in skincare technologies, each product is stacked with clinical actives at intentional percentages for optimal efficacy. Our main goal: create products that create positive change in your skin.

*Based on a 173-person consumer study

CONTACT:

YouthToThePeople@mmlPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f218264-5f1b-49ac-be50-4e8949075a7c