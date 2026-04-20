Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market Report 2025-2035 Featuring 150 Industry Players Including Invetech, D+I, ClariMed, Bayoomed, Johari Digital Among Others

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Steps Involved, Type of Research Method, Class of Medical Device Tested, Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human factors and usability engineering services market is estimated to grow from USD 0.94 billion in the current year to USD 1.97 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, till 2035



Over the years, human factors and usability engineering have evolved into a crucial component of the development for all types of medical devices. Consequently, developers have established a dependency on service providers for performing human factors research on their devices to improve device safety, effectiveness, and user experience.

With the increasing complexity of medical devices, it is essential to concentrate on prototype and user interface design to reduce any possible risks linked to their use. Additionally, regulatory agencies (notably, the USFDA) progressively require the integration of human factors into the design and assessment of medical devices. These organizations have begun using a structured approach to evaluate manufacturers' compliance with usability engineering standards.



The focus on human factors and usability engineering in the medical device industry highlights a wider dedication to patient safety and the functionality of devices. This emphasizes the necessity of performing human factors and usability engineering on the devices during the product lifecycle (instead of doing it in later phases of development).

This will assist the developers in promptly making adjustments in the device development process to enhance user satisfaction and minimize risks. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rapid progress in medical devices, such as wearables, connected products, software as medical devices (SaMD), and digital health solutions, necessitating comprehensive usability evaluations to tackle new interaction issues and ensure safe user experiences.

Further, the growing focus on reducing use-related risks via analysis of actual interactions between users and devices, particularly for varied user demographics, increases the need for services that improve safety and efficiency. Therefore, we are led to believe as the need for innovative and customized medical devices increases, the outsourcing of human factors and usability engineering services is expected to grow in the short-term.

HUMAN FACTORS AND USABILITY ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Currently, Summative Study Market Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market



Based on the steps involved, the market is segmented into summative study, contextual analysis, formative study, known use error analysis, use risk analysis, submission preparation, design process and task analysis. Currently, summative study holds the largest market share and is poised for the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that summative studies play a critical role in validating the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. Further, contextual analysis captures a significant share of the human factors and usability engineering services market. It is worth highlighting that contextual analysis offers various advantages, such as decreased chance of device recall, high return on investments (ROI) and expedition in the market launch of the medical device.



Evaluation Research is Likely to Dominate the Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market During the Forecast Period



Based on the type of research method, the market is segmented into evaluation research and generative research. At present, evaluation research segment occupies the highest market share of the human factors and usability engineering services market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.



Currently, Class III Medical Devices Testing Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market



Based on the class of medical device tested, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. At present, class III medical device testing holds the maximum share of the human factors and usability engineering services market. This can be attributed to the fact that class III devices are considered high-risk devices and have the potential to cause serious illness or injury to the patients. Moreover, class II medical devices (including the IVD and injectors) require careful consideration of human factors engineering to ensure safe and effective use.



North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market



Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. Majority share is expected to be captured by players based in North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the stringent regulatory guidelines for medical device approvals in this region. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

HUMAN FACTORS AND USABILITY ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS



The report delves into the current state of the human factors and usability engineering services market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Presently, over 210 companies claim to have the required expertise to offer human factors and usability engineering services for various medical devices; notably, most of the start-ups are based in Europe.

More than 95% of the service providers offer product design and development related services; of these, majority of service providers support the testing of diagnostic devices.

In order to gain an edge in this competitive industry, companies are continuously upgrading their capabilities to enhance their respective human factor engineering service portfolios.

The rising interest in this domain is reflected by the wide array of mergers and acquisitions occurred in the recent past; in fact, close to 50% of the deals were inked in the last three years.

Owing to the benefits offered by outsourcing human factors and usability engineering services, the market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 6.8% in the coming decade.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Example Players in the Human Factors and Usability Engineering Services Market

Aptar Digital Health

AYES

Bayoomed

Bold Insight

ClariMed

Comate

D+I

Greenlight Guru

Hydrix

Invetech

Johari Digital

MARKET SCOPE

Steps Involved

Summative Study

Contextual Analysis

Formative Study

Known Use Error Analysis

Use Risk Analysis

Submission Preparation

Design Process

Task Analysis

Type of Research Method

Evaluation Research

Generative Research

Class of Medical Device Tested

Class I Medical Devices

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

Key Geographical Regions

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2qju6

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