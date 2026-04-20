Procedure for the payment of AB Amber Grid dividends for 2025

The general meeting of AB Amber Grid shareholders held on April 17, 2026 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company profit for 2025 and the payment of an EUR 0,0560 dividend per share. Dividends are paid out from May 13, 2026 in the following order: to the shareholders, whose AB “Amber Grid” shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution; to the shareholders, whose AB Amber Grid shares on behalf of the company are accounted by the authorized custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of AB SEB bankas). Dividends paid in 2026 will be taxed as follows: dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent; dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 17 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws. Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to AB Amber Grid together with the broker’s confirmation by May 5, 2026. For additional information on pay out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas, phone number +370 5 268 28 00 (web page: www.seb.lt).